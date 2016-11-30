Huge New "Innovation District" Magic City Studios Planned in Little Haiti

An artist's rendering of a planned new mega-innovation center in Little Haiti. via Dragon Global

As Wynwood has transformed from gritty, graffiti-strewn artist haven to high-rent hipster district, developers have turned to a new frontier. Little Haiti has already seen galleries and trendy restaurants creeping in. Now, the traditionally Caribbean neighborhood will get a huge, signature new project.

Developer Tony Cho and investor Bob Zangrillo will announce their full plans today for Magic City Studios, a 45,000-square-foot "innovation district" between NE Second Avenue and Northeast 60th and 64th Streets.

The area will feature restaurants, a music venue, business spaces and eventually residential units. The first phase of their project is already drawing some of the biggest Art Basel musical events out of Wynwood this year, including the III Points festivals shows this week.

Cho promised that Magic City Studios would be a boon for longtime residents and businesses. “We want to embrace the history," he told the Miami Herald this morning. "We want to create jobs in the community and foster companies that want to give back to [community] education programs and support the kids."

via Dragon Global

The full scope of the plans are sure to reignite tensions with Haitian leaders and residents, though. During last year's Art Basel, residents protested developers who tried to buy out homeowners.

"This is the story of business and homeowners being pressured and threatened one minute, sweet-talked the next to sell their homes," Marleine Bastien, executive director of Fanm Ayisyen nan Miyami, told New Times last December. "They're being offered two, three times the property of their homes to get out. Gentrification is here, baby."

More recently, a heated battle broke out when community leaders finally got official recognition for Little Haiti on city maps. Developers had pushed for the area's historic designation, Lemon City, to remain in part out of fear that Little Haiti is less marketable.

The Magic City Studio plans are a new level of development for the area. The Herald reports this morning that Cho and Zangrillo have already lined up tenants including Salty Donut and the Institute of Contemporary Art.

A 15,000-square-foot building will be transformed into a business incubation center, while a space called the Factory will host concerts — including the III Points shows this week with big names like James Blake and Young Thug.

Cho and Zangrillo, who declined to speak with New Times about their plans last week, will unveil their vision for the area at 5 p.m. today along with five new pieces of art that will adorn the property.

Projects like Magic City Studios make comparisons between Little Haiti and Wynwood inevitable, but Cho tells the Herald that's a good thing.

“We are investing money, cleaning things up, bringing more street lights and security in the neighborhood; we’re bringing in art, creating jobs,” Cho tells the daily.

via Dragon Global

The question, as always, will be how much those jobs benefit the Haitians and other mostly blue-collar residents who have lived in the area for decades. In Wynwood, rising property values booted most longtime businesses and have lead to an exodus of the primarily Puerto Rican families who once lived there.

Take what Joan Milard, executive director of the NE 2nd Avenue Partnership, told New Times last year: "We welcome new people to the area, but they need to recognize that Little Haiti was built on the backs of all the Haitians who came here."

