 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Houston Is Flooded and Five People Are Dead; Next Time, It Could Be Miami
Photo by Justin Nava

Houston Is Flooded and Five People Are Dead; Next Time, It Could Be Miami

Chuck Strouse | August 28, 2017 | 9:16am
AA

Life sucks in Houston. Miamians know the feeling.

Journalists for New Times' sister paper the Houston Press have been exhaustively covering Hurricane Harvey, which has flooded parts of Houston and surrounding areas. They have shown the public how to give to food banks and reported that two reservoirs that usually handle rain runoff are in danger of "catastrophic failure."

Related Stories

The tragedy in Texas comes just a few days after the 25th anniversary of Hurricane Andrew, which knocked Miamians on our asses. So we can empathize with Houstonians.

The Press has also pointed out there are lesser-known risks. When the big oil companies shut down refineries in the area, they belched out fumes that some groups say are dangerous.

Among the acts of kindness reported: A beer garden in Houston is raising money for restaurant workers displaced by Harvey. And a barbecue joint kept serving through the storm.

Houston Is Flooded and Five People Are Dead; Next Time, It Could Be Miami
Photo by Margaret Downing

The New York Times has reported that five people are dead as a result of the storm, and that number is likely to rise.

So if you have a few bucks and a few minutes, give some money to charities that will help. Here is a list of places to give. Maybe you should follow the lead of comedian Kevin Hart, who contributed $25,000 to relief and challenged an array of celebrities, including Kanye West, to do the same.

Next time, it could be us.

 
Chuck Strouse is editor-in-chief of Miami New Times. He has shared in two Pulitzer Prizes and won dozens of other awards. He is an honors graduate of Brown University and has worked at newspapers including the Miami Herald, and Los Angeles Times.

Popular Stories

©2017 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >