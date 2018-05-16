Homestead City Council Wants to Ban Medical Marijuana Dispensaries

Florida voters overwhelmingly approved medical marijuana in late 2016. But for many patients across the state, actually getting medical pot is still almost impossible. In some cases, the state has taken months to approve applications, while suppliers who can't keep up with the demand are constantly out of stock.

And in some cities, the local government has decided to ban dispensaries altogether. Homestead is the latest town in Miami-Dade now moving to ban medical pot shops from its borders.

"If we say yes, they'll be everywhere," Mayor Jeff Porter said at an April committee meeting. "All of us that got to see it in California, [it's] kind of a mess, kind of a real mess."