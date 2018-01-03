Homeland Security Face-Scanning Tech at MIA Likely Illegal, Report Warns

Few American airports shuttle more travelers out of the country than Miami International. But many travelers who've flown internationally from MIA since September 1 have been stopped by agents from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and guided to a small kiosk with a camera inside that resembles an iPhone the size of a shoebox.

The tiny boxes take facial scans of thousands of travelers departing from nine airports — in Atlanta, Chicago, Las Vegas, New York City, Houston, D.C., and Miami. Homeland Security rolled out the so-called biometric exit technology at MIA in October, but a group of Georgetown University legal advocates released a report just before Christmas detailing the many terrifying and unanswered questions about the new data-collection program. They demanded the federal government stop needlessly collecting sensitive data on thousands, if not millions, of people exiting the country.

The Georgetown legal experts call the program a "solution in search of a problem" and say that "neither Congress nor DHS has ever justified the need for the program." Homeland Security claims the cameras could stop impostors from fleeing the country under fake names, but privacy advocates note "neither Congress nor DHS has ever justified the need for the program."