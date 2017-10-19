Historic Pigeon Key Forced to Close Indefinitely After Hurricane Irma Damage

On Labor Day weekend 1935, a massive Category 5 storm rocked Florida, killing more than 400 people. Residents of the tiny, five-acre Pigeon Key a few miles west of Marathon fled just before their homes were hit with 200 mph winds and a storm surge 20 to 30 feet high.

The catastrophic hurricane wrecked the Florida Keys, but Pigeon Key proudly rebuilt. Now, more than 80 years later, the researchers and volunteers who have preserved the island's rich history are faced with another arduous cleanup. Hurricane Irma lifted buildings from their foundations and washed dozens of boulders ashore. Kelly McKinnon, the executive director of the Pigeon Key Foundation, says that the island has decreased by as much as an acre of land and that 90 percent of its mangroves are gone.

"We lost a lot of real estate, honestly," McKinnon told Monroe County commissioners at a meeting Wednesday. "The power of this storm was just absolutely incredible."