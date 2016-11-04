HIllary Clinton Will Be Back in South Florida Again Tomorrow

EXPAND Clinton continued her fight for Florida with the help of some famous friends. Courtesy of HFA

We're at the point in this election cycle where time seems to slow down and stop functioning like normal. Candidates appear, speak, and then reappear just days later, having somehow criss-crossed the entire country. With just one weekend left before Election Day, the candidates' planes are in overdrive: Today, Clinton will appear in both Pittsburgh and Detroit.

Tomorrow, she'll appear back in South Florida again, mere days after she last spoke in Fort Lauderdale. Even that appearance seemed to be a bit overboard, since she also threw a huge party here last Saturday with Jennifer Lopez. We get it, Hil. You need us.

According to Clinton's campaign website, the candidate will make an impromptu campaign stop somewhere in "South Florida" tomorrow — the event appears to be so last-minute that campaign organizers haven't yet nailed down a time or location for the rally yet.

A Clinton campaign spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for more info about the campaign stop.

There are two obvious reasons for the total glut of South Florida presidential rallies this month: For one, the candidates appear to be virtually tied in Florida, and Donald Trump must win the Sunshine State in order to take the presidency.

Also, Politico reports that after Barack Obama made campaign stops in Miami and Jacksonville last month, Democrats saw a bump in early-voting turnout. With that knowledge in hand, it seems obvious why both presidential campaigns are pretty much jamming all their surrogates down in Florida. A brief showing from Barack or Bernie Sanders or the Donald tends to fire people up enough to get them to actually head out to the polls.

So, it's going to be a rough four days for South Florida until this election winds down: Clinton's running-mate Tim Kaine is in Melbourne, Florida today, and both Fort Myers and Sarasota tomorrow. Jon Bon Jovi will be in St. Petersburg tomorrow stumping for Clinton, Barack will be in Kissimee on Sunday, and Cher will hold a Clinton fundraiser in Miami on Monday.

Even VP candidate and gay-hating terminator Mike Pence will make a stop in Miami tonight. He'll be speaking in Little Havana, in an apparent effort to chip away Clinton's 30-point lead among Hispanics.

