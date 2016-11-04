menu

HIllary Clinton Will Be Back in South Florida Again Tomorrow

Marlins Owner Jeffrey Loria Gave Donald Trump a Bunch of Money


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

HIllary Clinton Will Be Back in South Florida Again Tomorrow

Friday, November 4, 2016 at 2:24 p.m.
By Jerry Iannelli
Clinton continued her fight for Florida with the help of some famous friends.EXPAND
Clinton continued her fight for Florida with the help of some famous friends.
Courtesy of HFA
A A

We're at the point in this election cycle where time seems to slow down and stop functioning like normal. Candidates appear, speak, and then reappear just days later, having somehow criss-crossed the entire country. With just one weekend left before Election Day, the candidates' planes are in overdrive: Today, Clinton will appear in both Pittsburgh and Detroit.

Tomorrow, she'll appear back in South Florida again, mere days after she last spoke in Fort Lauderdale. Even that appearance seemed to be a bit overboard, since she also threw a huge party here last Saturday with Jennifer Lopez. We get it, Hil. You need us.

Related Stories

According to Clinton's campaign website, the candidate will make an impromptu campaign stop somewhere in "South Florida" tomorrow — the event appears to be so last-minute that campaign organizers haven't yet nailed down a time or location for the rally yet.

A Clinton campaign spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for more info about the campaign stop.

There are two obvious reasons for the total glut of South Florida presidential rallies this month: For one, the candidates appear to be virtually tied in Florida, and Donald Trump must win the Sunshine State in order to take the presidency.

Also, Politico reports that after Barack Obama made campaign stops in Miami and Jacksonville last month, Democrats saw a bump in early-voting turnout. With that knowledge in hand, it seems obvious why both presidential campaigns are pretty much jamming all their surrogates down in Florida. A brief showing from Barack or Bernie Sanders or the Donald tends to fire people up enough to get them to actually head out to the polls.

So, it's going to be a rough four days for South Florida until this election winds down: Clinton's running-mate Tim Kaine is in Melbourne, Florida today, and both Fort Myers and Sarasota tomorrow. Jon Bon Jovi will be in St. Petersburg tomorrow stumping for Clinton, Barack will be in Kissimee on Sunday, and Cher will hold a Clinton fundraiser in Miami on Monday.

Even VP candidate and gay-hating terminator Mike Pence will make a stop in Miami tonight. He'll be speaking in Little Havana, in an apparent effort to chip away Clinton's 30-point lead among Hispanics.

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Popular Stories

Sponsor Content

©2016 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >