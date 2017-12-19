Hialeah Ranked Worst City in U.S. for Christmas

The concept of Christmas is strange in Miami. Children are fed baffling images of a heavily clothed, bearded man pulling large deer-like creatures through some sort of white substance on the ground while listening to hours of music celebrating mysterious concepts such as "cold weather" and "fireplaces."

So it's no shock that a metro area that has seen real snow flurries exactly once in its modern history (a full four decades ago) isn't great at celebrating a holiday built around winter cheer and freezing temperatures. But a new study out this morning says that Hialeah, in fact, is the single worst U.S. city to enjoy the Yuletide.

The report comes from the internet-ranking masters of WalletHub, who devised five data points to rank the 100 largest metro areas in the nation. The site tried to quantify abstracts such as "traditions and fun" by noting the number of Christmas events in town and the number of Christmas tree farms per capita and broke down generosity, shopping habits, religious observance, and costs with available data.