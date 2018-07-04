Here's Your Yearly Reminder Not to Celebrate the Fourth by Shooting Your Gun Into the Air

Today is the Fourth of July, and you know what that means here in the 305: barbecues, fireworks, and Pitbull's annual PSA to please, for the love of God, don't shoot your damn gun into the sky.
On Tuesday, city and county officials lined up in front of a poster featuring a serious-looking Mr. 305 and the words "One Bullet Kills the Party" for an Independence Day tradition: reminding the public of elementary-school physics.
"Please do not shoot bullets into the air, because they're coming back down," pleaded Miami-Dade Commissioner Audrey Edmonson.
This morning, we joined several leaders for a press conference to remind residents to celebrate Independence Day safely and refrain from celebratory gunfire. Remember: One☝️bullet kills the party. Be safe. #FourthOfJuly pic.twitter.com/DzkVjlcu80— Miami PD (@MiamiPD) July 3, 2018
This is the 21st year local leaders have delivered this very simple message. They do it not once but twice a year, in advance of both New Year's Eve and the Fourth of July.
Unfortunately, it's completely necessary. Celebratory gunfire in Miami killed a father of five during 2007 New Year's Eve celebrations and an 11-year-old boy as 2008 was rung in. A man was grazed in the shoulder by a stray bullet during as revelers celebrated the arrival of 2013.
So, officials are forced each year to try to get it through peoples' heads that firing a gun into the air is a really bad idea. This year, they rolled out a snazzy new video cut with Pitbull dancing.
It appears no one has been injured in recent years. All of Miami's leaders — our unofficial mayor, Pitbull, included — are counting on you to keep it that way.
