Here's Your Yearly Reminder Not to Celebrate the Fourth by Shooting Your Gun Into the Air

Today is the Fourth of July, and you know what that means here in the 305: barbecues, fireworks, and Pitbull's annual PSA to please, for the love of God, don't shoot your damn gun into the sky.

On Tuesday, city and county officials lined up in front of a poster featuring a serious-looking Mr. 305 and the words "One Bullet Kills the Party" for an Independence Day tradition: reminding the public of elementary-school physics.