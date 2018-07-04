 


Don't make like Yosemite Sam today, OK?
Photo by Scott Beale / Flickr

Here's Your Yearly Reminder Not to Celebrate the Fourth by Shooting Your Gun Into the Air

Brittany Shammas | July 4, 2018 | 8:12am
Today is the Fourth of July, and you know what that means here in the 305: barbecues, fireworks, and Pitbull's annual PSA to please, for the love of God, don't shoot your damn gun into the sky.

On Tuesday, city and county officials lined up in front of a poster featuring a serious-looking Mr. 305 and the words "One Bullet Kills the Party" for an Independence Day tradition: reminding the public of elementary-school physics.

"Please do not shoot bullets into the air, because they're coming back down," pleaded Miami-Dade Commissioner Audrey Edmonson.

This is the 21st year local leaders have delivered this very simple message. They do it not once but twice a year, in advance of both New Year's Eve and the Fourth of July.

Unfortunately, it's completely necessary. Celebratory gunfire in Miami killed a father of five during 2007 New Year's Eve celebrations and an 11-year-old boy as 2008 was rung in. A man was grazed in the shoulder by a stray bullet during as revelers celebrated the arrival of 2013.

So, officials are forced each year to try to get it through peoples' heads that firing a gun into the air is a really bad idea. This year, they rolled out a snazzy new video cut with Pitbull dancing.

It appears no one has been injured in recent years. All of Miami's leaders — our unofficial mayor, Pitbull, included — are counting on you to keep it that way. 

 
Brittany Shammas is a staff writer at Miami New Times. She covered education in Naples before taking a job at the South Florida Sun Sentinel. She joined New Times in 2016.

