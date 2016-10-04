Here's How to Plan for a Hurricane in Miami
|
The aftermath on Hurricane Wilma in 2005.
Photo by Lyssa Oberkreser
It's been 11 years since a major hurricane hit Miami, the longest streak in South Florida history. Those who lived through the devastation of Hurricane Andrew haven't forgotten how to prepare for a tropical cyclone. But Florida has added millions of new residents since 1992 — and even since
The National Hurricane Center's latest predictions
Confused as to how to prepare? Here are some tips to follow if things go south, both literally and figuratively.
|
National Hurricane Center
1. Buy some damn supplies. Especially water.
This is pretty much the most obvious advice we can give: Make sure you've got food and water. Stock up on nonperishables in case the power goes out — canned veggies, beans,
There are some smaller tricks, too: Buy a bag or two of ice to throw in your freezer. If the power goes out, the ice will help temporarily keep your food cold for a few hours as a stopgap measure.
Make sure you've got essential non-food items like duct tape, batteries, a portable radio, flashlights, a cell phone charger, soap, toothpaste, paper towels, toilet paper, tampons, and the like. You may also need bleach or iodine if government officials say you need to disinfect your water. A first-aid kit also isn't a bad purchase.
If you've got the cash and it looks like the storm might make a turn for the worse, you could consider investing in a portable power generator or some boards for your windows.
You may be tempted to buy candles, but multiple government agencies warn that filling your home with candles during a power outage can be dangerous — flying debris or
And don't forget pet supplies if you need them.
|
Miami-Dade County
2. Figure out if you're in a flood zone or evacuation area.
Despite a well-deserved reputation for general incompetence, Miami-Dade County officials actually know what they're doing when it comes to hurricanes. The county has an easy-to-read flood zone map posted online — while mainland Miami residents who don't live near bodies of water will likely be OK, pretty much all of Miami Beach sits inside a flood zone. Be prepared for surges and swells. Here's a handy brochure on what the flood zones mean. Likewise, the county has partnered with FIU to develop an online storm-surge simulator.
Likewise, you should check to see (A) if you live in an evacuation zone, and (B) if so, where you'll need to go. (All of the county's evacuation sites are public schools.) If you don't own a car, the county provides wheelchair accessible buses at multiple locations throughout the area. If you're here as a tourist, the county may
