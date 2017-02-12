Here's All the Times Jeffrey Loria Screwed Miami Marlins Fans

EXPAND Miami Marlins owner Jeffrey Loria, right, holds a pep talk with the rest of his starting infield. TFoxFoto / Shutterstock.com

Miami's never-ending episode of "Jeffrey Loria, or How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb" may finally be coming to a close. Loria owns the Miami Marlins, a taxpayer-funded rich-person welfare program that occasionally hosts baseball games. After buying the team in 2003 for roughly $150 million, the sports-team-equivalent of cereal box-tops, Loria proceeded to put next to zero money into the team, lie his way into getting Miami taypayers to pay for a billion-dollar stadium that no one uses, and helped get the sitting county mayor recalled. He managed to find the time to do this in between making himself extremely inaccessible to the press or public.

Along the way, Loria has made himself so deeply unpopular that other Major League Baseball team owners have insulted him, which is no small feat, since at least one other baseball team still uses a racist logo of a Native American person as a mascot. Loria's plan has been obvious all along: He bought the team for pennies, sat on his investment like a slumlord property-speculator, and now stands to sell them team for more than $1 billion after doing everything he can to piss off and screw over the team's fanbase in the meantime. He might even sell the team to Charles Kusher , Ivanka Trump's father-in-law, who is a convicted felon.

So, with a "handshake deal" reportedly in place to sell the team to an unnamed buyer, let us recount the reasons we won't miss having Loria around.

1. The stadium that he and the county lied their respective asses off to get.

2. That time he sued his own season-ticket holders

3. That time he donated cash he made from Marlins fans to Donald Trump

4. Like a true deadbeat dad, Loria promised the Marlins a brand-new team plane that never materialized.

5. Kicking a lifelong fan out of a game for bringing an anti-Loria sign.

6. Refusing to sell a season ticket package to an actual fan because he resold too many of his old tickets.

7. Burning through 11 managers in 13 seasons.

8. Effectively buying the Marlins for free in the first place, despite being richer than Scrooge McDuck.

9. Telling then-star Jose Reyes to buy a home in Miami two days before trading him.

10. Stopping fans from getting autographs during spring-training and closing off cheap seats at the team's exhibition stadium.

11. And, of course, refusing to let Jeb Bush buy the team in the 2013 offseason.

To celebrate Miami's impending Loria exorcism, please treat yourself to this video of Lebron James nearly murdering Loria on the sidelines of a Miami Heat game in 2012: