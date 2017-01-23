Here Are the Best Signs From the Miami Women's Rally
|
Photo by Brittany Shammas
One day after Donald Trump officially became president of the United States, more than 10,000 people flooded downtown Miami in support of women's rights and civil rights, echoing demonstrations at rallies in cities around the world.
They carried signs opposing the incoming administration and supporting the many causes the rally addressed, from reproductive rights to diversity to Russia's interference in the election. There were plenty of references to tiny hands — one sign even featured a pair of moving doll hands — and to nasty women.
Here are some of the best we saw on Saturday.
1. "Russia elected him, Americans will impeach him."
Some are already trying: an online campaign to impeach him went online during the inauguration.
2. "Not my puppet"
"I searched for the tiniest ones I could find," she said of the hands on the sign.
3. "I don't need rescuing"
On the reverse side: "But I need rights."
4. "Our rights aren't up for grabs" and "Tweet women with respect"
In related news, here's what Trump tweeted Sunday morning: "Watched protests yesterday but was under the impression that we just had an election! Why didn't these people vote? Celebs hurt cause badly." Later, he added, "Peaceful protests are a hallmark of our democracy."
5. "This is a 1960's sign"
Some rally attendees said they couldn't believe they were still protesting for women's rights.
6. "Nasty women made/make America great."
Such a nasty woman!
7. "The ACA saved my life"
Fun fact: Miami has the nation's highest concentration of Obamacare users.
8. "Free Melania"
Blink twice if you need help!
9. "We shall overcomb!" and "Think outside my box"
Lots of signs poked fun of the phenomenon that is Trump's hair.
10. "Fuck you, Cheeto Voldemort"
Tweeted Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling in 2015, "Voldemort was nowhere near as bad" as Trump.
11. "Girls just wanna have fundamental rights"
They just wanna, they just wanna
12. "I can't believe I'm still protesting this shit"
See #5.
13. "Resistance is fertile"
Clever.
14. "Shed walls, don't build them"
15. "Si se puede!!"
Yes, those are tiny doll hands, and for much of the rally, they were clapping.
