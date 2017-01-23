menu

Here Are the Best Signs From the Miami Women's Rally

Here Are the Best Signs From the Miami Women's Rally

Monday, January 23, 2017 at 8 a.m.
By Brittany Shammas
Here Are the Best Signs From the Miami Women's Rally
Photo by Brittany Shammas
One day after Donald Trump officially became president of the United States, more than 10,000 people flooded downtown Miami in support of women's rights and civil rights, echoing demonstrations at rallies in cities around the world.

They carried signs opposing the incoming administration and supporting the many causes the rally addressed, from reproductive rights to diversity to Russia's interference in the election. There were plenty of references to tiny hands — one sign even featured a pair of moving doll hands — and to nasty women.

Here are some of the best we saw on Saturday.

1. "Russia elected him, Americans will impeach him."

Photo by Brittany Shammas

Some are already trying: an online campaign to impeach him went online during the inauguration.

2. "Not my puppet"

Photo by Brittany Shammas

"I searched for the tiniest ones I could find," she said of the hands on the sign.

3. "I don't need rescuing"

Photo by Brittany Shammas

On the reverse side: "But I need rights."

4. "Our rights aren't up for grabs" and "Tweet women with respect"

Photo by Brittany Shammas

In related news, here's what Trump tweeted Sunday morning: "Watched protests yesterday but was under the impression that we just had an election! Why didn't these people vote? Celebs hurt cause badly." Later, he added, "Peaceful protests are a hallmark of our democracy."

5. "This is a 1960's sign"

Photo by Brittany Shammas

Some rally attendees said they couldn't believe they were still protesting for women's rights.

6. "Nasty women made/make America great."

Photo by Brittany Shammas

Such a nasty woman!

7. "The ACA saved my life"

Photo by Brittany Shammas

Fun fact: Miami has the nation's highest concentration of Obamacare users.

8. "Free Melania"

Photo by Brittany Shammas

Blink twice if you need help!

9. "We shall overcomb!" and "Think outside my box"

Photo by Brittany Shammas

Lots of signs poked fun of the phenomenon that is Trump's hair.

10. "Fuck you, Cheeto Voldemort"

Photo by Brittany Shammas

Tweeted Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling in 2015, "Voldemort was nowhere near as bad" as Trump.

11. "Girls just wanna have fundamental rights"

Photo by Brittany Shammas

They just wanna, they just wanna

12. "I can't believe I'm still protesting this shit"

Photo by Brittany Shammas

See #5.

13. "Resistance is fertile"

Photo by Brittany Shammas

Clever.

14. "Shed walls, don't build them"

Photo by Brittany Shammas

15. "Si se puede!!"

Photo by Brittany Shammas

Yes, those are tiny doll hands, and for much of the rally, they were clapping.

Brittany Shammas
Brittany Shammas is a staff writer at Miami New Times. She was born in Orlando and raised in Grand Rapids, Michigan, after her family decided to trade the Sunshine State for the frozen Midwest. Upon graduating from Michigan State University, where she was a writer and editor for the school paper, she promptly moved back to Florida. She covered education in Naples before taking a job at the South Florida Sun Sentinel, where she wrote about crime, general assignment, and education. She joined New Times in 2016.

