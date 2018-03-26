Heat Fans Should Want the Cleveland Cavaliers in the First Round

If the NBA playoffs started today, the eighth-seeded Heat would face the top seed Toronto Raptors in the first round, and they would likely lose. Not only that, but few would remember the series in a few years. It would just be another line in the Heat's program.

On the flip side, there is a matchup still available to the Heat in the first round that would be remembered for years to come. We'll get a tease of it on Tuesday night: Heat vs. Cavs.

Go big or go home. Balls to the wall. All-in. Pick a cliche. Heat fans should hope the team draws LeBron James and the Cavaliers in the first round of the playoffs this year because it's meant to be. We need this series to make the universe right. Without a Heat-Cavs, LeBron-Wade series, there will forever be a void no other playoff matchup can fill.