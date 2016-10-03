Heat Fans Should Celebrate Chris Bosh's Legacy Instead of Moaning About How He's Leaving

Miss you already, Boshysaur. Photo by George Martinez

The shrapnel is still flying off the explosion of the Big 3 era and wounding Miami Heat fans. Last week, news broke that Chris Bosh's days of playing for the Heat were over. No more medical exams. No more additional opinions. No more Chris Bosh on the bench in a suit. No more anything.

The days of watching No. 1 run up and down the court in South Florida are officially over, and — even worse — Bosh was proper pissed off to hear the news.

With Bosh now an ex-Heater, every single player but Udonis Haslem is now gone from those 2011-2014 Big 3 years. In that legendary roster's place now sits a hodgepodge of maybes, hopefully's , and never-will-be's. It's frustrating, and it's left many Heat fans searching for scapegoats.

Some have turned that anger back at Bosh, who was so upset at the team's medical decision that he slammed Pat Riley and said he felt "written off." A segment of fans are protective of the franchise, even if, in reality, Bosh arguably has more to do with the franchise's current success than anyone in the front office does.

That's too bad, because Bosh is acting as classy as possible given the circumstances. Bosh is going through one of the toughest times any professional athlete in sports could imagine. He's still in his prime and feels healthy, but is being told something inside of him, something he can't feel on a daily basis, is precluding him from ever playing again.

That's it, he's being told. Go do something else with your life now!

Bosh has every right to fight back against that career-ending diagnosis, and he's been classier and quieter, considering the dilemma he's facing, than anyone could expect.

Fans looking to bash Bosh on the way out because of a heated back-and-forth with team execs should realize they have no idea what goes on behind closed doors. They should give Bosh the benefit of doubt, and thank him on his way out.

The fact is that he will forever be one of the best five players to ever play for the Heat, and he sacrificed in his prime for the betterment of a legendary team. He gave the city and the team more than they deserved, and now it's time to give him some credit and appreciate his efforts.

Even if Bosh doesn't agree with the Heat's decision, and even if you don't agree with how he handled the news, there should be nothing but respect and thanks right now .