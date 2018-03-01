Havana Skate Days Follows Young Cuban Skaters Fighting to Legitimize Their Sport

Skateboarding came to Cuba in the early '80s, when Soviet soldiers, doctors, and students brought boards to the communist island. Intrigued, kids in Havana soon began riding, using boards handmade from plywood or smuggled in from abroad. Though the sport was seen as rebellious and countercultural even in America, and the Cuban regime frowned upon it, a small but vibrant skate scene took hold.

Today the government still doesn’t recognize skateboarding as a sport. Boards still aren’t sold on the island. But the skate culture has only continued to grow, with hundreds now riding through city streets and flipping in Havana's one crumbling skate park.

Havana Skate Days, a new documentary screening tonight, March 1, at O Cinema in Wynwood, follows this new generation of skaters as they try to legitimize the sport they love and carve out a place for themselves in their changing country. From the time they first heard about the skating culture in Cuba, filmmakers Kristofer Ríos and Julian Moura-Busquets say they were struck by the image.