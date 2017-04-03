A Floatopia-Style Party Is Planned at Haulover Beach This Month
|
Photo by Karli Evans
Floatopia-style parties — where attendees bring inflatable rafts and get hellaciously drunk on the ocean — would be totally fine if people just cleaned up after themselves. But instead, partygoers have treated the ocean like an open garbage can and left beer cans, food wrappers, loose garbage, and all sorts of marine-life-killing flotsam drifting in the current. After years of complaints from residents, Miami Beach city officials last year moved to ban floating ocean parties from South Beach. The city banned coolers and floats from the sand March through mid-April this year, for example.
So instead, revelers are heading north — to Haulover Beach. And they're changing the event's
According to a Facebook event listing, more than 320 people say they'll attend the "
As is the case for most Floatopia-like parties, the organizers appear to mean well and demand that attendees avoid taking glass or polystyrene onto the beach.
"For newbies: it’s easy... grab a float, some good people, hit the beach, relax, float, meet people and most importantly, PROTECT THE BEACH you came to enjoy by not littering... '
The organizer, a group called South Florida's Grown and Sexy, has also launched a website to recruit volunteers to clean up the beach afterward. But in the past, representatives from the Surfrider Foundation have told New Times that Floatopia organizers are almost always overwhelmed by the amount of garbage these events create and — no matter how many volunteers they round up —
"Every organization starts the same way, saying they're going to hand out trash bags and keep the beach clean," Catherine Uden, the secretary for the Broward County chapter of Surfrider, told New Times last year. "But even if they have 20
Representatives from the Miami chapter of Surfrider did not immediately respond to requests for comment on this latest planned party. But pressure from environmentalists also shut down Float Bash on
Likewise, the new
"Buena
