Hallandale Beach Suspends Cops for Beating, Tasering Man on Video

This has been an absolutely awful month in South Florida for police-misconduct videos, from the Miami Police Department cop charged with assault for taking a flying kick at someone's head, to the Miami-Dade County cops who shot a man for holding nothing but a screwdriver, to the Miami Beach officer who told a bunch of bikers to "fucking crash and die." That list doesn't even count the other local officers who shot suspects this month or got suspended for writing online that they hoped that someone killed Parkland teen activists with a car.
This morning, there's another incident to add to the list: Hallandale Beach Police have suspended two cops after they were filmed brutally beating and Tasering an unarmed man whom witnesses say is mentally ill.
A bystander shot harrowing footage of the two officers repeatedly whacking the man with police batons as he screams in agony. After the cops get the man onto the ground, he continues screaming, gets Tasered, and even gets hit again with a baton. The man filming yells at the officers to stop, who respond by shouting back at the witness:
Police brutality in broad daylight on Hallandale Beach Blvd. Police heavily beat this man up busted his head open led him to bleed heavily. The man is known around the area to be a mentally challenged indiavidual. @wsvn @CBSMiami @WPLGLocal10 @SunSentinel pic.twitter.com/U2vENYGfHM— 1 (@05302018a) May 31, 2018
According to WPLG Local 10 news, the victim is named Daniel James Dunkelberger, who does have a long list of criminal charges in Broward, including a few violent felonies. In the footage, a man can be heard admitting that he called the cops because Dunkelberger stole something from him; the witness responds that he still shouldn't be getting his head busted open like a rotten egg. According to an arrest report Local 10 obtained, Dunkelberger is accused of reaching into someone's open car window to try to steal some items.
Hallandale city officials agreed with the witness that the beating was disturbing. In a press conference at 6:30 p.m. yesterday, the city announced that it has already suspended the two officers, 11-year veteran Jamie Cerna and 35-year veteran Richard Allen, amid an investigation.
"There is video of two of our officers in an altercation with someone," City Manager Roger Carlton said outside city hall today. "I will tell you after viewing that video it is of serious concern to the police department, to me as city manager, and certainly to our elected officials."
