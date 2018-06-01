Hallandale Beach Suspends Cops for Beating, Tasering Man on Video

This has been an absolutely awful month in South Florida for police-misconduct videos, from the Miami Police Department cop charged with assault for taking a flying kick at someone's head, to the Miami-Dade County cops who shot a man for holding nothing but a screwdriver, to the Miami Beach officer who told a bunch of bikers to "fucking crash and die." That list doesn't even count the other local officers who shot suspects this month or got suspended for writing online that they hoped that someone killed Parkland teen activists with a car.

This morning, there's another incident to add to the list: Hallandale Beach Police have suspended two cops after they were filmed brutally beating and Tasering an unarmed man whom witnesses say is mentally ill.

A bystander shot harrowing footage of the two officers repeatedly whacking the man with police batons as he screams in agony. After the cops get the man onto the ground, he continues screaming, gets Tasered, and even gets hit again with a baton. The man filming yells at the officers to stop, who respond by shouting back at the witness: