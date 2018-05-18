Local Activists Outraged That Former Haitian President Martelly Will Perform in Miami Today

Michel Martelly's career has been weird as hell. He went from performing as a misogynistic, rum-drinking singer wearing adult diapers onstage as the pop star "Sweet Micky" to somehow morphing into a repressive and allegedly corrupt Haitian president. In hindsight, his rise has been "proto-Trumpian." And now he's out of office and back performing as Sweet Micky.

Today is Haitian Flag Day, and Martelly plans to power through his Sweet Micky oeuvre at the Little Haiti Cultural Complex at 6 p.m. But given that he took a multiyear detour into being a world leader with a pretty awful human-rights record, a group of prominent Haitian-American activists has sent Miami Mayor Francis Suarez an open letter asking him to rescind Martelly's invitation to the Magic City. The group also plans to protest outside the performance venue tonight.

"The Haitian-American Community of Miami is outraged that city resources will be used to host former Haitian President Michel Martelly during the Haitian Heritage month celebrations this Friday," reads the letter, signed by dozens of leaders. "President Martelly’s actions during his five years in office (2010-2015) brought disrepute to the office of president and inflicted lasting harm to the dignity of Haitians in Haiti and in Miami. He is not an appropriate representative of Haitian culture and is a poor model for our youth."