 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Comedian Hannibal Burress Arrested in Miami, Tells Cop "He's Just Salty Because I Roasted His Ass"
via Twitter

Comedian Hannibal Burress Arrested in Miami, Tells Cop "He's Just Salty Because I Roasted His Ass"

Tim Elfrink | December 10, 2017 | 9:51am
AA

Comedian Hannibal Buress has made Wynwood something of a second home in recent years, regularly showing up for surprise shows at Gramps when he's not filming Broad City or the Eric Andre Show. It's not clear exactly what he was doing in Miami last night, but a cell phone video shows how his night ended: Handcuffed against a Miami police car and demanding to know why he's under arrest.

The video, which went viral last night and sparked the #FreeHannibalBuress tag, raises some unanswered questions for MPD. The cops on the scene told Buress he was under arrest for "trespassing," but an MPD spokesperson and court records show he was actually booked on disorderly intoxication charges.

Here's the video, shot by Twitter account @eyehategabe:

Miami PD hasn't responded to a request from New Times for Buress' police report, so it's still not clear exactly where this went down or what started the problem.

But MPD did confirm on Twitter that Buress was booked for disorderly intoxication, not trespassing, after Billy Corben demanded answers:

If you listen closely to the video, Buress does have the last word. As one officer complains that he's being difficult, Buress laughs and retorts to his partner: "He's just salty because I roasted his ass."

 
Tim Elfrink is an investigative reporter and the managing editor of Miami New Times. He's won the George Polk Award and was a finalist for the Goldsmith Prize for Investigative Reporting.

Popular Stories

©2017 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >