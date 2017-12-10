Comedian Hannibal Burress Arrested in Miami, Tells Cop "He's Just Salty Because I Roasted His Ass"

Comedian Hannibal Buress has made Wynwood something of a second home in recent years, regularly showing up for surprise shows at Gramps when he's not filming Broad City or the Eric Andre Show. It's not clear exactly what he was doing in Miami last night, but a cell phone video shows how his night ended: Handcuffed against a Miami police car and demanding to know why he's under arrest.

The video, which went viral last night and sparked the #FreeHannibalBuress tag, raises some unanswered questions for MPD. The cops on the scene told Buress he was under arrest for "trespassing," but an MPD spokesperson and court records show he was actually booked on disorderly intoxication charges.

Here's the video, shot by Twitter account @eyehategabe: