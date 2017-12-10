Comedian Hannibal Burress Arrested in Miami, Tells Cop "He's Just Salty Because I Roasted His Ass"

Comedian Hannibal Buress has made Wynwood something of a second home in recent years, regularly showing up for surprise shows at Gramps when he's not filming Broad City or the Eric Andre Show. It's not clear exactly what he was doing in Miami last night, but a cell phone video shows how his night ended: Handcuffed against a Miami police car and demanding to know why he's under arrest.
The video, which went viral last night and sparked the #FreeHannibalBuress tag, raises some unanswered questions for MPD. The cops on the scene told Buress he was under arrest for "trespassing," but an MPD spokesperson and court records show he was actually booked on disorderly intoxication charges.
Here's the video, shot by Twitter account @eyehategabe:
free @hannibalburess pic.twitter.com/o1vrJPfa4l— Շђє ๒เภςђ ฬђ๏ รՇ๏ɭє ςђгเรՇ๓คร (@eyehategabe) December 10, 2017
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Miami PD hasn't responded to a request from New Times for Buress' police report, so it's still not clear exactly where this went down or what started the problem.
But MPD did confirm on Twitter that Buress was booked for disorderly intoxication, not trespassing, after Billy Corben demanded answers:
Hello Billy, Mr. Buress was arrested for disorderly intoxication, on December 9, 2017, at approximately 10:30 p.m.— Miami PD (@MiamiPD) December 10, 2017
If you listen closely to the video, Buress does have the last word. As one officer complains that he's being difficult, Buress laughs and retorts to his partner: "He's just salty because I roasted his ass."
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!