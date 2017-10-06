FPL: We Did Much Better in Irma Than Wilma

Florida Power & Light this week claimed the $3 billion of work the company has done in recent years to hurricane-proof its system made a substantial difference in recovery from Hurricane Irma in the state.

FPL made its point by comparing Irma to 2005's Hurricane Wilma, which was the last major storm in many Miamians' memories. Though Irma was more powerful (Category 4 versus Category 3 for Wilma) and affected a larger swath of the state (35 counties versus 21), recovery was on average quicker.

"By all accounts, the hardening really did work," FPL public affairs director Mark Bubriski says.