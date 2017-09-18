A Week After Irma, 38,000 Have No Power in Miami-Dade

For more than a week, Jennifer Vergara, a single mother living in Allapattah, begged Florida Power & Light to restore power to her house. "We've got air conditioners in our windows, so they couldn't be opened," says Vergara, who works at a Denny's on Biscayne Boulevard. "It was so hot in the house that my family had to sleep outside on our patio in chairs."

According to Vergara, the power failed in her neighborhood on NW 34th Street at 8 p.m. Thursday, September 7, two days before Hurricane Irma even made landfall in Miami. Many of her friends and relatives in other low-income communities, such as Little Haiti, Overtown, and Opa-locka, had the same problem. "We were forced to prepare for the storm in the dark with no A/C," she says. "Every time I called FPL, they said, 'Oh, we're trying to get it back,' but I only just got my power last night, ten days later."

Meanwhile, other residents in Miami haven't been as lucky. As of 1:51 p.m. this afternoon, FPL's Power Tracker map indicated that 38,780 customers — about 4 percent of all households — in Miami-Dade are still without electricity even though the company had released a tweet earlier promising full power restoration to all east coast customers by the end of this past weekend.