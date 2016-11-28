Fox Announcer Accidentally Draws a Penis on Screen During Dolphins-49ers Game
|
screengrab via FOX
The Miami Dolphins beat the San Fransisco 49ers 31-24 Sunday, running their improbable, holy-shit-is-this-really-happening-right-now winning streak to six straight games. Ryan Tannehill is now the second coming of Steve Young. Adam Gase is in the conversation for Coach of the Year. The Dolphins haven't lost a football game since October 9. What. The. Hell. Is. Going. On?
But there's far more important news from yesterday's game. Because a member of the Fox telecast drew a big
Yes, we're 11 years old. No, we're not sorry. Let's be honest, you didn't come here for a game recap. You saw the headline and clicked on it. You're an accomplice now. We're in this together.
NFL Announcer Accidentally Draws A Dick On The Telestrator During Dolphins-Niners Game pic.twitter.com/6faGKfWaMM— SportsCast (@SportsCast_THN) November 27, 2016
During the first half, everyone on Twitter all started asking the same question: Did I just see what I think I saw? Yes, indeed you did just see NFL announcer Chris Spielman accidentally draw a dick and balls on your fancy-pansy brand new 4D television you just went out and bought on Black Friday. Money well spent, I'd say!
Once word spread that it wasn't just people's imaginations, there was a mad dash to rewind the DVR and tweet a screen grab of the big yellow dong.
Is that a dick? #49ers #SFvsMIA pic.twitter.com/LTv2Q3n8fb— Anthony Santana (@awsantana14) November 27, 2016
Dolphins came to fuck pic.twitter.com/3B7F9dHWXR— Buck Fuffalo (@Buck_Fuffalo) November 27, 2016
This is a family program, Fox! #SFvsMIA pic.twitter.com/5Ia0PDwGkE— Dori Zinn (@dorizinn) November 27, 2016
This man drew a dick on TV— Dolphins Nation (@PhinsUpFoesDown) November 27, 2016
Tell me I wasn't the only one that saw them draw a dick with the yellow pen during the dolphins and 49ers game...— ⚜ (@ABCDEFGHIJoe) November 27, 2016
We know the #49ers are bad, no need to be a dick about @NFLonFOX. #NFL pic.twitter.com/oaO3yMFyFA— Joe Hughes (@VegasJoe680) November 27, 2016
Well, there's nothing like drawing a cock on the screen. #49ers #SFvsMIA pic.twitter.com/W9u3HrTpgo— Tim Perkins (@Tim2704) November 27, 2016
Tannehill threw for 285 yards and three touchdowns. Jay Ajayi ran for a score. But also there was a big yellow cartoon-art penis drawn on TV.
