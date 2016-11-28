Fox Announcer Accidentally Draws a Penis on Screen During Dolphins-49ers Game

screengrab via FOX

The Miami Dolphins beat the San Fransisco 49ers 31-24 Sunday, running their improbable, holy-shit-is-this-really-happening-right-now winning streak to six straight games. Ryan Tannehill is now the second coming of Steve Young. Adam Gase is in the conversation for Coach of the Year. The Dolphins haven't lost a football game since October 9. What. The. Hell. Is. Going. On?

But there's far more important news from yesterday's game. Because a member of the Fox telecast drew a big ol ' penis on the telestrator during the game.

Yes, we're 11 years old. No, we're not sorry. Let's be honest, you didn't come here for a game recap. You saw the headline and clicked on it. You're an accomplice now. We're in this together.

NFL Announcer Accidentally Draws A Dick On The Telestrator During Dolphins-Niners Game pic.twitter.com/6faGKfWaMM — SportsCast (@SportsCast_THN) November 27, 2016

During the first half, everyone on Twitter all started asking the same question: Did I just see what I think I saw? Yes, indeed you did just see NFL announcer Chris Spielman accidentally draw a dick and balls on your fancy-pansy brand new 4D television you just went out and bought on Black Friday. Money well spent, I'd say!

Once word spread that it wasn't just people's imaginations, there was a mad dash to rewind the DVR and tweet a screen grab of the big yellow dong.

Dolphins came to fuck pic.twitter.com/3B7F9dHWXR — Buck Fuffalo (@Buck_Fuffalo) November 27, 2016

This man drew a dick on TV — Dolphins Nation (@PhinsUpFoesDown) November 27, 2016

Tell me I wasn't the only one that saw them draw a dick with the yellow pen during the dolphins and 49ers game... — ⚜ (@ABCDEFGHIJoe) November 27, 2016