Four Reasons Miami's First Hurricane Under Donald Trump Will Be Terrible

NASA

Donald Trump may in fact hate brown and Latino people so much that he's now hell-bent on unleashing a record-breaking hurricane on South Florida, some sort of biblical wall of water that can carry "criminals" and "rapists" and Jorge Ramos and everything else he can't stand about Miami into the sea. There's no other way to explain Trump's recent actions this week: According to multiple memos leaked to the Washington Post, Trump is gunning to juice-up the hurricanes that hit Miami.

Racial animus seems to be the only way to string Trump's decisions together: To pay for his gigantic defense proposal, Trump wants to cut satellites that help track hurricanes. To pay for the wall, he's going to bear down on FEMA and people who pay flood-insurance . Pretty much every monetary policy decision the Trump team pitched this week seemed to be aimed squarely at Miami — if Trump can't surround Florida with its own wall, he's going to ensure it sinks into the sea. Here's how:

1. Slashing Funding for Hurricane Satellites

According to a memo leaked to the Post, one of Trump's major budget proposals calls for massive cuts to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association, which spends a teensy bit of its time studying the very real effects of human-made climate change. It seems Trump wants to punish NOAA for doing this — but the money he wants to cut from NOAA most just goes toward tracking extreme weather events like hurricanes. Trump reportedly wants to cut money to NOAA's major satellite division — that agency uses its federal cash to maintain satellites that the entire world uses to track deadly hurricanes. A crippled NOAA means a slower, more cumbersome response the next time tropical storms hit South Florida.

2. Cutting money to FEMA

When those storms do hit Miami, we also won't be able to clean up afterward. To pay for his useless wall, Trump's Office of Management and Budget reportedly wants to cut FEMA's cash allowance by 11 percent — despite the fact that FEMA money mostly goes toward dishing out food, water, blankets, and flood insurance checks when storms hit. Less funding means less aid after a big cane.

3. Taxing People Who Pay Flood Insurance

In what might be the most obvious attack on Miamians, a leaked memo this week said that Trump is considering taxing people who pay flood-insurance in flood-prone areas, all so Trump can suck money into his wall quagmire. This pretty much just translates to "taxing Miamians," since Florida contains by far the most flood-insurance policies per-state. And Miami-Dade isn't just the city with the most insurance policies — more people pay for flood insurance in Dade than those living in all but three states. Joke's on you, Miami.

4. Making climate-change worse