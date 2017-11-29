Thousands of Boats Wrecked by Irma Could Pollute Florida's Ecosystems

Nearly three months ago, Hurricane Irma destroyed thousands of boats in marinas as it spun through the Sunshine State. Workers have spent weeks towing the vessels to shore and clearing out the debris, but hundreds of boats remain smashed and sunken in coastal waterways. And now marine scientists warn that the decaying wreckage could harm delicate local ecosystems.

"Many of these vessels are located in shallow seagrass and mangrove habitats and on sensitive bird and sea turtle nesting beaches, which has the potential to cause ongoing physical impacts to those ecosystems," says Gena Parsons, a spokesperson for the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary.

Florida is home to a staggering number of personal boats — 931,450 were registered in the state in 2016, which accounts for 8 percent of the nation's boats. Of those vessels, 29,106 were registered in Monroe County alone, where many Keys residents live full time on the water.