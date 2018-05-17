Florida's Energy Companies Are Spending More Money Than Ever on Lobbying

The average Floridian would be forgiven for assuming that moneyed interests such as Big Sugar and power companies have a stranglehold on the state government. Just last year, lobbyists for Florida Power & Light (FPL) were caught literally writing the text of proposed laws.

Well, a new report from the watchdog group Integrity Florida won't make anyone feel better about state politics. Utility and power companies are spending an unprecedented amount of money on influencing the political system, according to the report, released yesterday. Energy companies such as FPL spent more on politically influence projects in the past four years than they did in the previous ten years.

Much of that support, the watchdog warns, came in 2016, when multiple utility companies backed a fraudulent ballot initiative, Amendment 1, which even they admitted was designed to trick consumers into giving up their rights to home-mounted solar panels.