Union-Busting Florida Education Bill Passes Thanks to State Democrats

Every public school teacher in West Virginia is on strike. This fact has, rightfully, brought cheers from a certain sector of the progressive left. But some of the nation's more center-leaning pundits have found odd ways to scold the demonstrators. MSNBC host and full-time Twitter troll Joy Ann Reid opined that the striking workers apparently deserve their situation for not voting enough Democrats into office.

Well, Florida just proved that simply voting in random Democratic candidates won't necessarily help or save any members of the nation's working class. A massive, omnibus education bill passed the state S enate yesterday despite the fact that it contains a provision that would all but cripple Florida's teachers' unions. The provision, modeled after Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker's union-kneecapping Act 10, strips teachers' unions of their bargaining power to negotiate for better wages, health care, or other rights if the organizations cannot get more than 50 percent of a school's employees to join.

No one backing the bill has actually explained who would benefit from it. As it stands, Florida's teachers' unions negotiate for workers' rights for every employee at a school — including workers who do not join the union. The lawmakers pushing the provision have simply said it isn't "fair" for a union to represent an entire school's workforce if fewer than half of the school's employees elect to join, even if that union is fighting for access to medical care or better wages for all of those workers. (Unsurprisingly, the union-hating Koch brothers' lobbying arm, Americans for Prosperity, has endorsed the idea.) Unions that fail the 50-percent-threshold test must then undergo a costly and arduous reapplication process.