Florida Men Who Filmed Themselves Abusing Sharks Finally Charged With Crimes

This past July, a group of young Florida bros filmed themselves dragging a live shark behind a boat until the poor thing disintegrated into a bloody pulp. The crew of numbskulls then sent the clip to Miami's infamous shark hunter, Mark "the Shark" Quartiano, because they thought the famed fisherman would find the footage entertaining.

Instead, Quartiano turned the video over to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), which finally announced late Tuesday that the alleged animal abusers have been formally charged with crimes. The Hillsborough County State Attorney's Office has charged Michael Wenzel, 21; Spencer Heintz, 23; and Robert Lee Benac, 28, with two felony counts each of animal cruelty. Wenzel and Benac have also been hit with a misdemeanor charge for capturing a shark using an illegal method.

“We appreciate the patience and support of the public as our law enforcement investigators worked with the Hillsborough County State Attorney’s Office to identify a number of serious violations that will be brought to the courts for adjudication," FWC Chair Bo Rivard said in a news release yesterday. "It is our hope these charges will send a clear message to others that this kind of behavior involving our fish and wildlife will not be tolerated.”