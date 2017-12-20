Hero Florida Mosquitoes Migrated to D.C. and Are Biting Lawmakers, Study Says

You would be forgiven if you assumed New Times was a staunchly anti-mosquito news outlet, what with all the stories we've written about battling tropical diseases such as Zika, chikungunya, and Dengue fever. But as of today, we are now ardently pro-mosquito: According to Yale researchers, a group of Aedes aegypti mosquitoes somehow migrated all the way up to Washington D.C. and has been biting residents "near Capitol Hill" for the last six years.
"Near Capitol Hill in Washington D.C., a population of mosquitoes capable of transmitting tropical diseases is hunkering down for a sixth straight winter," a Yale press release reads. "A new study of this group of Aedes aegypti shows they originated in Florida and, unlike their brethren in warmer climes, survive in storm drains until emerging again in spring."
This is honestly the most positive news story of 2017. In a year when our special gelatinous oaf of a president farted his way toward nuclear war, Nazis murdered a civil-rights protester with a car, black-eyed psychopaths dismantled the Environmental Protection Agency and the State Department and the Department of Housing and Urban Development and the last wheezing vestiges of the
We have zero qualms about cheerleading a group of pissed off mosquitoes who took it upon themselves to bite Paul fucking Ryan right in the back of the knee while he's running stairs in between drafting Obamacare repeal packages. We hope he scratches until he bleeds. We hope Mitch McConnell is forced to bathe in so much Off! Bug Spray that his
Realistically, the migration of Aedes mosquitoes is mostly bad. Mosquitoes are the deadliest animal to humans in the world, and a whole lot of non-lawmakers live in the District. The study, which was published in the American Journal of Tropical Medicine and Hygiene, tracked the genetic makeup of D.C.'s Aedes mosquitoes directly back to Florida, and warned that the appearance of the bugs as north as the nation's
The study compared the mitochondrial DNA of the D.C. insects to those from Miami, Key West, Palm Beach, western Georgia, southern Mexico, and Costa Rica — and found that the South Florida skeeters were the closest match.
Data "suggest that cryptic underground habitats, such as storm drains or tunnels, are the likely site of overwintering by the Capitol Hill population," the study reads. "Aedes aegypti using storm drains as a larval site has been documented elsewhere in Brazil, Mexico, California, and Arizona."
The study also noted these mosquitoes apparently live underground in a pitch-dark sewer — just like Miami's other major export to D.C., Sen. Marco Rubio.
