Hero Florida Mosquitoes Migrated to D.C. and Are Biting Lawmakers, Study Says

You would be forgiven if you assumed New Times was a staunchly anti-mosquito news outlet, what with all the stories we've written about battling tropical diseases such as Zika, chikungunya, and Dengue fever. But as of today, we are now ardently pro-mosquito: According to Yale researchers, a group of Aedes aegypti mosquitoes somehow migrated all the way up to Washington D.C. and has been biting residents "near Capitol Hill" for the last six years.

"Near Capitol Hill in Washington D.C., a population of mosquitoes capable of transmitting tropical diseases is hunkering down for a sixth straight winter," a Yale press release reads. "A new study of this group of Aedes aegypti shows they originated in Florida and, unlike their brethren in warmer climes, survive in storm drains until emerging again in spring."

This is honestly the most positive news story of 2017. In a year when our special gelatinous oaf of a president farted his way toward nuclear war, Nazis murdered a civil-rights protester with a car, black-eyed psychopaths dismantled the Environmental Protection Agency and the State Department and the Department of Housing and Urban Development and the last wheezing vestiges of the social-safety net, this is the story we needed at the end of this year.