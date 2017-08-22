John Morgan Teams Up With Roger Stone as Marijuana Industry Moves to #DisownStone

Last Wednesday, Florida megalawyer and possible gubernatorial candidate John Morgan formally announced a new partnership with onetime Trump adviser and dirty trickster Roger Stone, saying the two were launching a bipartisan effort to push the president toward marijuana reform.

But the timing couldn't have been worse: The very next day, Morgan's peers in the weed industry threatened a boycott of an upcoming pot conference where Stone is scheduled to appear as a keynote speaker. By last Friday, 30 of the most prominent leaders of the movement had signed a petition calling for conference leaders to #DisownStone. The letter-writers point out numerous instances of Stone making racist, sexist, and homophobic comments, which include calling the Rev. Al Sharpton a "professional Negro," Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz a "JAP," and Rachel Maddow a "muff-diver."