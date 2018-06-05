Judge Says Florida Can't Ban Smokeable Medical Marijuana, Gives Monday Deadline For New Rules

When 72 percent of Florida voters chose to legalize medical marijuana via a 2016 ballot initiative, most of them expected to be able to legally light up bongs, bowls, and blunts stuffed with newly-legal cannabis. Because nothing is ever easy in Florida, that wasn't the case: The Florida legislature outlawed smoking medical pot and instead only legalized eating edibles, vaporizing pot, or ingesting cannabis oil.

So Orlando medical-marijuana advocate and wealthy lawyer John Morgan sued the state, and last month, a Tallahassee judge ruled that the smoking ban was unconstitutional. Because Gov. Rick Scott is a petty tyrant, his administration appealed the ruling, therefore preventing the new rule from going into effect.

But today, Leon County Circuit Court Judge Karen Gievers ordered Scott's administration to quit lollygagging and implement the law. While the order today simply kills the "stay" preventing the state from legalizing smokable weed, and does not end the entire legal saga, Gievers wrote that Scott's appeal is doomed from a legal standpoint.