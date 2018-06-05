Judge Says Florida Can't Ban Smokeable Medical Marijuana, Gives Monday Deadline For New Rules

When 72 percent of Florida voters chose to legalize medical marijuana via a 2016 ballot initiative, most of them expected to be able to legally light up bongs,
So Orlando medical-marijuana advocate and wealthy lawyer John Morgan sued the state, and last month, a Tallahassee judge ruled that the smoking ban was unconstitutional. Because Gov. Rick Scott is a petty tyrant, his administration appealed the ruling, therefore preventing the new rule from going into effect.
But today, Leon County Circuit Court Judge Karen Gievers ordered Scott's administration to quit lollygagging and implement the law. While the order today simply kills the "stay" preventing the state from legalizing smokable weed, and does not end the entire legal saga, Gievers wrote that Scott's appeal is doomed from a legal standpoint.
"There is no likelihood of success based on the merits of the defendants," the court ruling states.
Scott's administration now has until June 11 to draft rules allowing medical cannabis patients to smoke pot the traditional way. Morgan, who bankrolled the campaign to legalize medical marijuana in 2016, sued the state on behalf of two Floridians who live with debilitating medical conditions (including ALS) and say that smoking marijuana is the fastest, easiest, and
Morgan tweeted this afternoon that Scott's appeal was "frivolous" and that the governor is denying relief to "veterans, cops, firefighters, and cancer patients" who could, theoretically, smoke medical marijuana for pain-relief or to deal with psychological trauma like
#SlickRick please follow the law & the will of 72% of the people. Everyday you waste taxpayers' money w/ this frivolous appeal sick people, veterans, cops, firefighters & cancer patients suffer!— John Morgan (@JohnMorganESQ) June 5, 2018
Scott has received thousands of dollars in campaign funding from pharmaceutical companies, including a combined $33,000 from drug giants Pfizer, Novartis, and Teva Pharmaceuticals during his last re-election bid in 2014. The pharmaceutical industry is steadfastly aligned against medical-marijuana legalization. Critics say that's due to the fact that doctors in medical-marijuana states prescribe fewer prescription pills, including painkillers and anxiety meds, and often prescribe marijuana instead. (For what it's worth, many medical-marijuana growers in Florida are also well-connected politically.)
Morgan initially sued last July. Plaintiffs Diana Dodson, who lives with HIV, and Cathy Jordan, who lives with ALS, both said they grew pot and then smoked it in violation of the state law. Judge Gievers ruled today that the legal stay was needlessly harming the two women.
"First, they cannot legally access the treatment recommended for them,'' Gievers wrote. "Second, they face potential criminal prosecution for possession and use of the medicinal substance."
