Five Times Congressional Candidate Bruno Barreiro Helped Out His Wealthy Donors

Miami-Dade County Commissioner Bruno Barreiro would like to be a congressman. He announced this week that he's officially running as a Republican to try and replace longtime incumbent Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen, a moderate GOP congresswoman who is retiring this year (and likely can't stand dealing with President Trump's carnival sideshow any more days than she legally has to).

Running for congress is a remarkable act of hubris for Barreiro, given the fact that his campaign-finance reports are crammed with money from Miami's wealthy real-estate developer class, and his resumé includes a laundry list of cases in which Barreiro voted to benefit rich people who gave him money. Running for congress is only going to highlight that fact further. (Also worth highlighting: Barreiro was a major Trump booster in 2016 and spoke at Trump's final Bayfront Park rally just before November 8 of last year.)

In fact, it's somewhat astounding Barreiro still has a job in local government at all: He was the sole person deemed most responsible for ramming through the infamous Marlins Park deal, which suckered taxpayers into forking billions over to Marlins owner (and English-fluent lamprey) Jeffrey Loria. He honestly did more to push the deal through than then-Mayor Carlos Alvarez, who ended up taking the fall for the deal and getting recalled. Barreiro somehow survived.

But that's not the half of it. Here are the worst examples:

1. Helping billionaire Jorge Perez (of the Related Group and Perez Art Museum Miami fame) make millions off of affordable housing developments that were supposed to benefit the poor. (Perez is also a buddy of Donald Trump's.)

2. Taking a few thousand dollars' worth of campaign cash from local developer Masoud Shojaee before voting on a measure that impacted Shojaee's property values

3. Taking $10,000 from a convicted felon before voting to give that felon $110 million in county bonds

4. Taking $6,500 from the Related Group, which is also helmed by Dolphins owner Stephen Ross, as well as thousands more from the Dolphins themselves, before pushing to make it easier for the Dolphins to get taxpayer money to renovate their own stadium

5. And, most obviously, the Marlins Park fiasco, one of the worst public funding deals in the history of anything, ever. Katy Sorenson, one of the few former Dade Commissioners committed to actually governing in the public interest, said Marlins Park ought to actually be called "Bruno Barreiro Stadium."

