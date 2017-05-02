menu

The Five Scariest Climate-Change Studies Affecting Miami

2.5 Million Miamians Could Become Refugees Due to Sea-Level Rise, Study Says


The Five Scariest Climate-Change Studies Affecting Miami

Tuesday, May 2, 2017 at 8:30 a.m.
By Jerry Iannelli
The Five Scariest Climate-Change Studies Affecting Miami
Photo by siralbertus / Flickr
It's becoming increasingly obvious that federal officials won't begin treating climate change like a real problem until a whole lot of people die or lose their homes. Donald Trump is trying to cripple the Environmental Protection Agency, and his latest budget asks Congress to strip funding from every single federal agency studying global warming. Before Trump, even Barack Obama's administration wasn't pulling its weight when it came to cutting carbon emissions.

So it's likely Americans won't move on climate change until people really get hurt. And science indicates Miami will be first on the chopping block. Despite what junk-science peddlers claim, a massive bulk of data shows how demonstrably screwed the Magic City will be if the oceans rise even a few inches.

In honor of last month's Science March, here's a recap of the most striking recent studies into how climate change will affect the 305.

1. Rising seas could turn 2.5 million Miamians into refugees — the most in the nation.

The Five Scariest Climate-Change Studies Affecting Miami
Nature

2. Climate change could create "superstorms" that could level the city.

3. The city's bridges and causeways are particularly vulnerable to rising sea levels, which means Miami Beach residents could get trapped on the island.

The Five Scariest Climate-Change Studies Affecting Miami
Federal Highway Administration

4. In the best-case scenarios, the city would likely begin to resemble the Florida Keys.

The Five Scariest Climate-Change Studies Affecting Miami
Map via ClimateCEntral.org

5. Oh, and the city would also become inhospitably hot and humid even if you can find a dry spot to stand.

Jerry Iannelli
Jerry Iannelli is Miami New Times’ daily-news reporter. He graduated with honors from Temple University in Philadelphia, where he developed a reputation for pestering college officials until they cursed at him. He then earned his master’s degree in journalism from Columbia University. He moved to South Florida in 2015.

©2017 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

