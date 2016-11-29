Five Sports Stars Miami Should Be Thankful For This Holiday Season

Michele Eve Sandberg

It's been a long, tough and overall just stinky sports year in South Florida. Thankfully, we only have a month left of a 2016 that has mostly brought us tears and heartache. Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh both left the Heat. Jose Fernandez tragically died.

But it hasn't all been bad in Miami sports. There have been moments of greatness that make even the worst of times not so bad. Think of them like bacon bits on a salad; if you concentrate just on the bacon bits, are you even eating a salad? Do you even have to acknowledge the salads existence? No, you do not. You can praise these bacon-men, and ignore the fact that their contributions came in a year that was a boring-ass salad nobody would ever order again.

1) Jay Ajayi

The Dolphins ended 2015 like they did so many seasons before it: poorly. They didn't make the playoffs and they weren't picking especially high in the draft. They started 2016 in even worse fashion. Fast forward to today, though, and things are looking much brighter heading into 2017 fresh off a six-game winning streak.

Short of calling Ricky Williams and asking if he could pass a drug test, the Dolphins did absolutely everything in their power to ensure Jay Ajayi was little more than a rarely used change-of-pace part of their offense this year. None of it worked. Arian Foster broke down and quit. And Ajayi was thrust into our lives.

Since then, it's been nothing but smooth sailing. Ajayi has given the Dolphins an identity —something they have sorely lacked for over a decade — and helped save their season from the brink of grenade-levels of being blown up.

2) Giancarlo Stanton

The Marlins might perpetually suck, but in the end, fans will always have Giancarlo Stanton monster dongs to keep them warm at night. Until they don't. Then they won't have them anymore. Come to think of it, the way things go for that franchise you may want to buy 2017 season tickets and soak in all the Giancarlo you can before he Gian-car-GO's to the Red Sox in a mid-season trade.

Even in a down year, by his standards, Stanton entertained throughout whenever he was on the field. He hit peak-Stanton during the All Star Home Run Derby where he smacked 27,187 feet worth of dingers to the delight of all of America. Stanton was the obvious leader in the clubhouse during the dark days when everyone tried to recover from the sudden loss of Jose Fernandez. He's the piece that makes the Marlins just-kinda-shitty, not totally, really shitty. Thanks, Stanton!

3) Ndamukong Suh

When the Dolphins signed Suh before last season, Dolphins fans didn't really know how to feel. On one hand, Suh is undoubtedly awesome, but on the other hand, he cost the team an arm and a leg. Was it worth it? The results are in, and the answer is definitely yes. Suh covers up so many other flaws the Dolphins have on defense, especially at cornerback. Suh's constant pressure forces quarterback to make a decision or face certain pancaking.

Suh's presence gives the Dolphins a chance to win every week. He's the sort of player that can make an opponent tear up their game plan they practiced for months. When things went south for the Dolphins early on this year, Suh's confidence never wavered, and now that the team is on a six-game winning streak, it's clear his hubris is at an all-time high. Suh's game winning tackle of Colin Kaepernick against the 49ers last week was just the latest example of why Miami fans are thankful Suh is on our side.

4) Hassan Whiteside

He might be a knucklehead, but he's our knucklehead, and Miami needed him more than ever in 2016. When Dwyane Wade caught the feelings and took his knees, talents, and Miami legacy to Chicago, the Heat were thrust into panic mode. Thankfully, they already had Hassan Whiteside in the bank early in free agency. With Chris Bosh a non-starter with ongoing blood clots, Wade gone, LeBron living the dream in Cleveland, and the rest of the Heat roster either a season away from coming good or using Miami as a rest stop on their way to somewhere else next season, Whiteside's re-signing was critical.

On a nightly basis, Whiteside stuffs the stat sheet. That alone is enough for fans to tune in through what is looking like a major down year for the Heat.

5) Adam Gase

Wait, Miami is thankful for a head coach? Is this real life? After a six-game winning streak, Dolphins fans are ready to invite Gase to Christmas. Gase was first-and-foremost brought to Miami to fix quarterback Ryan Tannehill, and he's already done that. Suddenly the Dolphins have a football team on their hands that doesn't seem lost at all times. Fans actually believe they aren't going to shit the bed with the game on the line.