Five Reasons the Miami Heat Turned Their Terrible Season Around

Photo by Alex Broadwell

The Miami Heat used to be really, really bad. Way back in January 2017, the Heat were a putrid basketball team that had just lost 30 of 41 games. People wanted them to start tanking. They said the Heat should trade Hassan Whiteside for Carmelo Anthony. They threw dirt on the season before it was confirmed dead.

Shame on you people! YOU'RE FAKE NEWS! The Miami Heat's season isn't dead. Nope, it's a zombie season, and brains isn't what it desperately seeks. No, zombie Heat season wants all your wins. NOM, NOM, NOM.

The Heat's season has risen from the dead. Why? We aren't completely sure, but these are our best guesses.

Photo by Amadeus ex Machina / Flickr

1. Home cooking

Eight of the Heat's ten-straight wins have come at home. Nine of the 11 games prior came on an infamously bad circus road trip (that, thankfully will never happen again), and the Heat lost 10 of those games. This isn't rocket science, but if there was ever a place for a team to get their shit together, it would be on their home court.

Early in the season, the Heat stunk at home, but it's tough to judge a team with pieces thrown together that early in the year, for good or bad. A little bit of sleeping in your own beds and a lot of sunshine seems to have gone a long way.

Dion Waiters with a pose. pic.twitter.com/lIRVFEQwwo — Fairweather Marvin (@MAD_Marvin) January 24, 2017

2. Dion Waiters was Dwyane Wade in his prime for all of January

Dion Waiters was the Eastern Conference Player of the Week from January 23-29. That's real life. That's a thing that happened. Waiters averaged 23.3 points, 5.0 assists and 4.5 rebounds in that crucial span that transformed the Heat from a dying dog of a team to a team with a little hope.

Waiters had been battling injury all season, but since he has returned, he has been a star. For as long as this crazy-as-shit play lasts from Waiters, Miami will continue to pile up the wins.

3. The Heat turned into the 2015 Golden State Warriors on offense

OK, maybe we got a little carried away there, but they got really good for a really long stretch. Through the end of January up until last weekend, the Heat had scored 100 points 11 of 12 games, and in the game they didn't top the century mark, they scored 99.

During their 10-game win streak, the Heat ranked 8th in offense in the NBA, routinely looking nothing like the team that started the season throwing frozen turkeys against the backboard. Slice Miami has a great breakdown of how the Heat picked up the offensive pace in January, and whether it's a sustainable change or just a bunch of luck.

4. Erik Spoelstra is still one of the GOAT coaches

You give Coach Spo chicken shit, he makes chicken cordon bleu — just give him a few months. If you're not on board with Spo being one of the greatest coaches in the NBA over the last decade, then you're just not paying attention. There really isn't anything to break down here: Spoelstra and the Heat's culture matter. Players say it does. Coaches say it does. Media and front office people say it does. It matters, and it's worth wins.

Spoelstra was basically the coach of the Bad News Bears to begin this season, and now the Heat are playing in the Astrodome. If you've seen the movie, this is a solid analogy — if you haven't, just trust us.

5. Goran Dragic didn't quit, so neither did his team

Goran Dragic takes a lot of shit. He came to Miami as a piece added to what was supposed to be a high-octane machine. But then all the other pieces disappeared like Michael J. Fox in Back To The Future. Dragic has been excellent almost all season, even when the Heat were the second-worst team in the NBA. Every night he comes out gunning, and it finally wore off on some of the spare parts the Heat added this offseason.

Dragic might not be part of the Heat's future, but he has certainly been a major part of their now. He's bought into the Miami Heat culture and been an extension of Spoelstra on the court at a time when leadership was needed most.

