Five Players the Miami Dolphins Could Draft in the First Round
|
Photo by George Martinez
It's February, and — sorry! — South Florida sports kinda suck. The Marlins are months from returning and will probably be bad when they do. The Heat
It's like we're stuck in a sports desert, and there is nothing to quench our thirst. Desperate times call for desperate measures. It's officially mock-draft season. That's right, it's time for normally wrong strangers to obsess over the players they think the Miami Dolphins will select in a draft that won't take place for months. It's lit.
Thankfully, our friends at the Phinsider do a bang-up job of compiling all the usually totally wrong strangers' predictions — 40 of them, to be exact. This saves us a lot of time so we can break down the players who will probably never play for the Dolphins.
1. David Njoku (TE), Miami Hurricanes
Njoku is a hometown beast, and the Dolphins need a tight end. This seems like a match made in heaven. Dolphins fans would be easily sold on this selection, and it fills a need; two birds, meet one stone. The only other spot on the offensive side of the ball with a glaring need is right guard, so if the pick is offense, it'll likely be
2. Derek Barnett (DE), Tennessee Volunteers
Barnett broke Reggie White’s career-sacks record at Tennessee, so, yeah, his resumé doesn't suck. Some mock drafts have him going as high as second to the 49ers, so if he falls to Miami, it will be a shock. Apparently, the experts believe there's a shot that will happen. Barnett finished last season with 12 sacks, 18 tackles for a loss, a first-team All-SEC pick, and first-team All-American selection. He's
3. Jarrad Davis (OLB), Florida Gators
In more than one place, Davis has been referred to as "the next Ray Lewis." That doesn't sound too bad. Playing through injury this season, he was still selected as a second-team
4. Zach Cunningham (LB), Vanderbilt Commodores
Cunningham is another linebacker the Fins should consider. The Dolphins could use three linebackers, actually, so it makes sense that most mock
5. O.J. Howard (TE), Alabama Crimson Tide
Howard is the sort of tight end who has the upside to change the Dolphins' entire offense. He has the skills to become the best tight end in the NFL, period. Howard had his breakout moment in the National Championship game last season, when he scored two touchdowns and took home MVP honors. This season, Howard caught 45 passes for 595 yards and three touchdowns, all as the Tide transitioned at quarterback and relied more on its run game. Howard could definitely be the sort of player who makes the Dolphins wait to address their defensive needs until the second round.
