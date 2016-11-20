menu

Five Miami Issues You Should Care About Now That Election Season Is Over

Five Miami Issues That Trump Definitely Won't Fix


Five Miami Issues You Should Care About Now That Election Season Is Over

Sunday, November 20, 2016 at 7:21 a.m.
By Jerry Iannelli
Five Miami Issues You Should Care About Now That Election Season Is Over
Miami-Dade County Police
Since Donald Trump won the country's presidential election last week, the prevailing wisdom from Trump's supporters online has been "shut up, you lost, deal with the status quo." This is bad advice. It's never a good idea to sit back and accept anything in politics you don't like.

And so, now that people upset about Trump's victory have mobilized en masse, it's good to remind yourself that Trump's message doesn't stop in D.C. Trump-backing officials exist across all levels of government — and especially in Miami-Dade County, where a mostly-blue electorate manages to elect mostly-GOP county officials year-in, and year-out.

Unsure what you should get upset about now that the election isn't distracting you? Here are five places to start.

via Miami Police Department's Youtube channel

1. Miami's cops are getting a hell of a lot of new guns, and its police chief is dancing around questions that a bunch of murder evidence might have been destroyed.

Five Miami Issues You Should Care About Now That Election Season Is Over (3)
Photo by Archigeek via Flickr Creative Commons

2. Oil companies still really want to drill under the Everglades: Everglades activists sued the Department of Environmental Protection in June to try and stop seismic testing in Big Cypress National Park.

Five Miami Issues You Should Care About Now That Election Season Is Over (4)
Photo via pexels.com

3. A lot of people here still don't have basic internet access — in fact, Miami has the second-highest number of residents without web access in America.


