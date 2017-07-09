Five Insane Miami Drug Rings Recently Busted By Police

EXPAND Chris Brown, left, and Harrison Garcia, right. Courtesy of Dania Jimenez via Instagram

This week, New Times took a deep dive into what authorities allege to have been a huge "purple drank" ring that supplied codeine-and-promethazine laced cough syrup (A.K.A. "liquid heroin") to hip-hop stars including Chris Brown and Lil Wayne. Harrison Garcia, the group's alleged ringleader, was arrested earlier this year, and stands accused of running a drug ring that robbed pharmacies in order to get their hands on cough syrup, all so rap stars could mix it with some Sprite and a Jolly Rancher or two and turn the mixture into "lean."

But Miami is an apt place to serve as the headquarters for a hip-hop codeine ring, given the city's history. Name the drug, and you can pretty much bet a ring of organized outlaws spent some time smuggling the substance through Miami. Don't believe us? Here are some recent examples:

1. Miami Beach's VFW Hall for old veterans was actually a front for a cocaine ring:

Last week, Miami Beach Police busted a brazen cocaine and gambling operation run out of South Beach's VFW hall. An illegal betting machine ran out in the open in the smoky South Beach bar, police say, while a bartender and a regular openly sold drugs. But the police failed to mention a few key facts that suggest those alleged criminals were even bolder than advertised. New Times has learned that not only do the Miami Beach police and fire unions hold regular meetings inside the VFW, but also the city's police chief, Dan Oates, lives in the condo building in which the now-shuttered bar is located.



2. The feds caught a massive ecstacy ring in 2015 that included a porn star and the son of a prominent Miami lobbyist:

Per the Miami Herald:

The investigation that cracked open one of the largest synthetic drug rings in Miami history began with an angry naked porn star jumping on her boyfriend’s white Porsche. The police call to that lovers spat would eventually lift the lid on a cast of characters straight out of a Hollywood buddy movie. In the leading roles: Matthew Anich and Jorge Ramon Hernandez, two guys who boasted seemingly straight-arrow backgrounds of college degrees and military experience but also shared a taste for Miami’s flashy club culture. They pumped iron, co-owned a tattoo shop, drove fancy cars and chased an array of party girls — all while, prosecutors say, secretly importing club drugs from shady Chinese labs and enlisting a crew of well-placed associates: Sexual conquests wired money overseas and picked up shipments; strippers and at least one DJ peddled pills that brought in millions of dollars.

3. Kareta Kafe, a coffee shop in West Dade, was selling cocaine straight-up over the counter, alongside beer, coffee, and whiskey:

On September 1, a Miami-Dade Police detective walked into Kareta Kafe on Bird Road in West Miami-Dade and sat down at the bar. He ordered a beer, which the bartender happily handed over. He then ordered $20 worth of cocaine, and the bartender gave him that too. According to police reports, Kareta Kafe was operating under the most aggressively South Florida business model: Undercover cops say they spent two months blatantly ordering cocaine at Kareta — including one huge, $140 "eightball" — all while calmly sipping beer, coffee, whiskey, and bottled water at the bar.

4. Christian Valdes wrote a whole book about selling OxyContin in strip-mall parking lots and eventually transforming that hustle into a pill-mill tied to nine patient deaths:

By now, most Floridians know the story of how their state became the epicenter of a deadly pill-mill epidemic. Between 2005 and 2010, lax state rules helped shady clinics peddle record amounts of narcotic painkillers, as deaths due to prescription drugs exploded by 12 percent each year in the Sunshine State; oxycodone-related fatalities spiked by 35 percent annually. But few know the real story of the people who did the dealing, the legit drug hustlers like Valdes who lived a life of guns and women while making big-money oxy deals out of suburban strip-mall parking lots. Valdes' tale — ­­told in a new self-published book, Pill Mill: My Years of Money, Madness, Sex, and Drugs, and backed up with public records and interviews with his family and associates — illuminates one of the darkest chapters in South Florida's drug-­fueled history. The story is more important now than ever, as addiction specialists grapple with a new heroin crisis, which many say came straight out of the crackdown on pills. From 2012 to 2013, heroin-related deaths jumped 39 percent. A 2014 survey found three out of four heroin addicts started by using prescription drugs.

5. In 2012, the Drug Enforcement Agency cracked down on a Palm Beach County warehouse manufacturing "Mr. Nice Guy," a popular strain of synthetic marijuana