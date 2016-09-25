Five Controversial Items Miami Police Departments Asked for This Summer

Miami Beach Police officers will soon film all of their interactions with the public. photo by Nils Merker via Flickr Creative Commons

Miami-Dade County set its annual budget late Thursday night. According to the Miami Herald's Doug Hanks, county commissioners argued over whether it was worth spending $100,000 to revive the county's Civilian Investigative Panel, which employs civilians to investigate complaints against police. Many law enforcement scholars agree civilian-led panels provide an essential check on police power.

But as protesters marched through Charlotte, North Carolina, demanding greater police accountability Thursday, the commissioners ultimately decided a scant $100,000 was too much to spend to revive the panel. The county's entire budget totals more than $7 billion.

Now seems to be a good time to remind Miami citizens that multiple city governments across the county green-lighted expensive police-spending proposals this summer. Those projects are far more controversial than the Civilian Investigative Panel. Here are five examples:

Miami-Dade Police say officers had to fire after the teen pulled a gun. Photo by AdamFirst via Wikimedia Commons

1. Miami-Dade Police are spending up to $5.6 million on a gunshot detector they stopped using in 2013 after they found it didn't work very well.

EXPAND Coral Gables happens to have two MRAP vehicles. Photo by Greg Goebel / Flickr

2. Coral Gables Police tried to give Miami Beach a spare armored truck it had lying around, but that donation turned out to not be kosher.

