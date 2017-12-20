Five Gifts South Florida Sports Fans Want For Christmas

It's been a tough year for fans of South Florida's sports teams. From Dwyane Wade taking his talents to Cleveland, the Marlins selling off everything of value, and the Dolphins season doomed from the get-go after they lost Ryan Tannehill before training camp even started, it's been a rough twelve months. If not for the resurgent Miami Hurricanes, this year would have been a total loss.

If anyone deserves a gift or two this holiday season, it's the local sports fans. Here are a couple things that would make us feel better going into the new year.

1. A healthy Ryan Tannehill. As the Dolphins limp to the end of this season, one thing is painfully obvious: Many of us took Tannehill for granted, and when he comes back, we'll all feel a lot better about the Miami Dolphins' chances. Tannehill might never be Dan Marino, but having him under center every Sunday beats the hell out of what Dolphins fans had to witness this season.

Just when it looked like the Dolphins had something good going with Gase tutoring Tannehill, shit hit the fan and we ended up watching Jay Cutler play football for an entire year. When next season comes around, it would be nice if Dolphins fans could count on having No. 17 under center again. For better or for worse, he gives the team the best chance to win.

2. A plan to make the Miami Marlins great again. What Marlins fans have had to endure this offseason truly isn't fair, but many believe it was a necessary evil to make the franchise capable of competing on an annual basis in the future. It's never easy saying goodbye to a player like Giancarlo Stanton (or even Marcell Ozuna, for that matter), and it's even harder when the story you're told is that a billionaire who just bought a billion dollar baseball team can't afford to pay the MVP millions of dollars.

It is what it is, though, and Marlins fans have lived through worse. All Marlins fans want for Christmas is to know that this time the plan makes sense, and in the future, there will be fruit from the seeds management is planting with this newest painful rebuild.

Photo by George Martinez

3. A Miami Hurricanes victory over Wisconsin in the Orange Bowl. The Canes have been one of the few (only?) bright spots in South Florida sports this year, but they're on a two-game losing streak and a loss to Wisconsin in next week's Orange Bowl would likely drop them out of the Top 15.

Ending the season ranked No. 17 would be a major buzzkill for a team that had national championship aspirations just a couple weeks ago. A win over a one-loss Wisconsin team would definitely catapult the Canes back into the Top 8, and give them a nice boost of momentum heading into next season. One more huge win at Hard Rock Stadium in front of a national audience would be just what the doctor ordered when it comes to recruiting, too.

4. At least one more year of Lane Kiffin at FAU. Everyone involved knew if everything went well, Lane Kiffin's stay at FAU would likely be a short one, if not a one-and-done deal. After a 10-3 season, the best in FAU's young history, Kiffin's name has already been in the conversation when the Tennessee job opened up and is likely to in the near future if any other spots are vacated post-Bowl season.

Kiffin has put FAU on the college football map and brought a lot of fun to Boca Raton during his short stay. It may not be realistic to think he will stay too long, but another year of building FAU into a program with some staying power would be a nice gift for college football fans in South Florida this holiday season.

UPDATE: MERRY CHRISTMAS AND HAPPY HANUKKAH

SOURCE: #FAU & Lane Kiffin are finalizing a new 10-year deal. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) December 19, 2017

Photo by Christina Mendenhall

5. Better luck in 2018, dammit. The year of 2017 was shit for South Florida sports. There is no other way to describe what took place on the playing fields, courts, and ice for the home teams. Here is to hoping 2018 brings fewer injuries, more wins, and to be honest, much better players than 2017 gave us. Because 2017 was shit. Oh, we said that already.

South Florida deserves some sunshine on their ass next year after all the cloudy days the Marlins, Panthers, Dolphins, and Heat put us through.

