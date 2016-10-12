Five Bold Ways the Miami Dolphins Could Start Cleaning House Today

Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

Breaking news: New Times has now confirmed with multiple sources that the Miami Dolphins are indeed a terrible football team. We will continue to update our readers as additional facts about this devastating yet unsurprising news are available.

OK, so you already know the Dolphins are plummeting toward the NFL cellar without a parachute and there is nothing that can save them. They aren't in need of a few tinkers here and a few adjustments there; they are in need of a complete roster overhaul from top to bottom.

The Dolphins need to make some bold moves ASAP to turn this franchise in the right direction. Here are a few ideas to get this fire sale underway.

5. Cut Arian Foster.

What are the Dolphins really accomplishing by dragging Arian Foster's body to the finish line of his career? Every carry Foster gets is one fewer carry the Dolphins get to give one of their younger backs like Kenyan Drake or Jay Ajayi. Wringing out the last bits of Foster's abilities might make a lot of sense for a contender right now, but for the Dolphins, he's a progress blocker.

If the Dolphins are going to stink this season, they need to at least accomplish a few things, including figuring out if they have a starting running back on their roster heading into 2017 or if they need to go out and find one in the draft or free agency.

4. Shop Ryan Tannehill and take whatever you can get.

At this point, the team should accept whatever it can get for its quarterback. Backup Matt Moore isn't the answer, but neither is Ryan Tannehill; it's time for the Dolphins to get a jump-start on the reset button they will be hitting eventually at the QB spot. Tannehill's contract allows the team to walk away from continued guaranteed trigger points before next season, but walking away would mean getting nothing in return for Tannehill. It's just smart business to make the decision now so they can check the market on a bottom-tier QB who has shown some signs of life in his career.

The Dolphins should shop Tannehill to anyone for anything, including to the Cleveland Browns for Josh Gordon in return. Yes, the same Josh Gordon who is in rehab. Yes, the same Josh Gordon who might never play another snap of football in the NFL. Yes, the same Josh Gordon who has just a year left on his contract for just under $1 million. Unloading Tannehill's contract in return for a lottery-ticket wide receiver would be better than nothing.

