Five Scumbags Florida Was Glad to See Leave in 2017

This year was, thankfully, a year in which America's most sexually rapacious scumbags finally started to get their comeuppances. And guess what? Florida is filled with complete scumbags. You're not surprised ? Literally everyone has known this since Florida was first incorporated? Okay, fine.

But, hey, at least we got to watch the following list of garbage people get their just desserts this year. Here's to a 2018 free from these assholes:

1. Jack "The Sexually Deviant Bowl of Congealed Duck Fat" Latvala. What's worse than getting repeatedly sexually assaulted by a man who looks like Fat Bastard's divorce lawyer? Allegedly getting extorted for sexual favors by a massive, wheezing monster and then having him use his power as one of the most powerful men in the Florida Senate to spread lies about you and convince some members of the Florida media world that you're making the accusations up for political gain. Thank god six women this year found the bravery to tell Politico that Latvala was habitually assaulting them. That story sparked a state investigation, which said that Latvala was likely groping lobbyists and staffers regularly, and even texted one woman to extort her for sex in exchange for legislative support. Enjoy crawling back to whatever toadstool you live under in Tampa, Handsy Jack.