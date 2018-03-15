Four Dead, Nine Sent to Hospital After FIU Bridge Collapse

Four people have died in the pedestrian bridge collapse at Florida International University's Modesto Maidique campus, Miami-Dade County Fire Rescue Chief Dave Downey said in a late-evening press conference.

"We have located up to four victims, four deceased," Downey said, adding that nine injured people have now been transported to local hospitals for treatment. He said that rescue operatives will be working "round the clock" overnight to find any possible remaining victims.

All 950 tons of the $14.2 million, 174-foot bridge came down onto the road at around 1:30 this afternoon. The structure, which spans all six lanes of SW Eighth Street at 109th Avenue in western Miami-Dade, had only been installed five days ago. Over the weekend, FIU, governmental officials, and construction firms all blasted out celebratory images of the bridge being installed using a technique called "accelerated bridge construction," which is designed to construct a bridge as fast as possible. Instead, the FIU-Sweetwater UniversityCity Bridge, which was not supposed to open to foot traffic until 2019, came crashing down on eight cars that were sitting at a red light on the road.

Earlier today, Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez (who is in China right now researching possible public transportation projects) said the bridge had undergone a "stress test" this morning just before the collapse. Some engineers have speculated that this may have sparked the disaster, but the accident's official cause has not yet been determined.

Florida Gov. Rick Scott spoke at tonight's presser. He confirmed that he'd spoken to Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao and Education Secretary Betsy DeVos before addressing the press tonight.

"I know everybody is working hard to make sure that we continue to rescue anyone that can be rescued," Scott said. He added that the state will "hold anyone accountable if anyone has done anything wrong."

As New Times reported earlier today, the major construction firms behind the project have been accused of shoddy work in the past. The firm that engineered the project, Figg Bridge Group, designed a bridge in Virginia that also had a partial collapse during construction in 2012. Figg officials said the collapse was due to a construction problem rather than a design issue.

At a press conference this evening, FIU President Mark Rosenberg stood by the construction firms that installed the project.

"This has been one of the most intensely managed processes that is around because of the federal support for it," he said. "I'm sure that there will be more that we will be finding out in the next couple of days."

Rosenberg then said it was premature to discuss whether the bridge will be rebuilt.

"Our thoughts are with the families and the victims," he said.

