Long Live the Fight Doctor, Ferdie Pacheco

Shortly after earning a medical degree from the University of Miami in 1958, Ybor City native Fernando "Ferdie" Pacheco set up a family practice in Overtown, Miami's historic black neighborhood. Much like it is today, the area was mired in poverty.

The gregarious young physician with the large square-rimmed glasses charged patients $5 a visit. For those who couldn't afford it, he would tell them to pay him when they had the money.

To unwind, Pacheco would cross the bay to Miami Beach, where he watched boxing cards put on by iconic promoter Chris Dundee. One night, Pacheco struck up a conversation with Dundee's brother and fight trainer, Angelo, who was sitting in front of him. By the end of the match, the two made a pact.