American prisons are terrible places for pretty much everyone — including both inmates and the guards who work there. Guards are accused of abuse all the time, sure, but many are also victims of the same broken justice system, as evidenced by the fact that numerous news outlets have reported over the years that guards suffer from post-traumatic-stress-disorder and suicidal ideation at alarmingly high rates.

A set of federal reports New Times obtained last week illustrates how that problem is playing out right now in Miami: On June 5, the Occupational Healthy and Saferty Administration (OSHA) warned the Federal Correctional Institution in Miami, near Zoo Miami in Southern Miami-Dade County, about a laundry list of potential workplace violations that appear to be endangering both inmates and guards trapped inside the facility. According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, the facility houses 1,325 male-only inmates.

According to the documents, OSHA toured the facility on December 5, 2017 and June 1, 2018, and finally issued warnings and full-on citations this June. The workplace-safety agency reported that mold was growing on walls in multiple rooms, ceilings were leaking, workers weren't being given frequent enough bathroom breaks, and that other workers were lacking basic security equipment.

Perhaps most troublingly, OSHA warned that inmates with histories of violent attacks were being transferred to FCI Miami, a low-security institution, where guards were not properly trained or equipped to take care of them. OSHA warned that this has led to multiple assaults inside FCI Miami — in one case, an inmate on March 2, 2018 attacked a guard and hurt the guard's hand during a contraband search, and in another case on March 16, OSHA noted that an inmate pinned a guard to the ground and injured the guard's ribs. The corrections officer required "prescription medication" and had to take four weeks off of work.

In another case, OSHA said that three different female employees had been sexually harassed and/or assaulted by an inmate who'd been transferred from a "Level Four" high-security facility to FCI Miami, a "Level-Two" prison. OSHA warned that the FCI Miami guards appeared not to have the correct training in conflict-resolution skills, as well as inadequate access to safety equipment, video surveillance technology, alarm-systems , or post-incident counseling.

Some of OSHA's findings — including the notices about inmate safety and bathroom breaks — were merely warnings. But others, including the mold, were full-on violations, which OSHA gave FCI Miami until June 29 to clean up. OSHA said it found mold in both the employee break room and inmate Education Building, and that "all places of employment" were not being kept clean. The agency said it cited the prison for the exact same violation in March 2017, too.

The agency also noted that employees had failed to report multiple on-site injuries to the federal government, and had failed to provide some workers with protective work boots.

This isn't the first safety complaint at FCI Miami New Times has reported on this year: In April, a Central Florida correctional officers' union, the American Federation of Government Employees Local 506, said it was furious that some of its employees had been sent down to FCI Miami during Hurricane Irma as extra security, when the union felt the entire building should have actually been evacuated to protect both guards and inmates inside the prison.