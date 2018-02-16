Feds Charge Russians for Staging Pro-Trump Rallies in Miami and South Florida

The FBI today revealed the biggest news yet in the ongoing investigation of Donald Trump's alleged ties to Russian agents: A grand jury charged 14 Russian nationals with interfering in the U.S. electoral system beginning in 2013 or earlier.

How'd they do it? The bureau contends Russians used false identities and tried to stage pro-Trump rallies — and even flash mobs — in multiple undisclosed Florida counties. The feds say the Russian agents allegedly fooled the real "Trump for Florida" campaign into working with them. Russian agents also allegedly paid for rally organizers to hire an actress to play Hillary Clinton wearing a prison uniform.