FBI Was Warned About Nikolas Cruz One Month Ago and Did Nothing

In a startling announcement, the FBI said in a news release moments ago that someone "close to Nikolas Cruz" called the bureau this past January 5 — slightly more than 30 days before this week's massacre — and warned the federal government that Cruz owned guns and had expressed a desire to commit a school shooting.

In a remarkable moment of candor, FBI Director Christopher Wray said today that the agency failed to investigate the claim or alert the Miami field office.

"Under established protocols, the information provided by the caller should have been assessed as a potential threat to life," Wray said. "The information should have been forwarded to the FBI Miami field office, where appropriate investigative steps would have been taken."