Everyone Wants the Miami Marlins to Go Back to Being the Florida Marlins

The Florida Marlins are back this week, but only for a handful of days. If it were up to the fans, though, the Florida Marlins would be here to stay. In fact, the fans are right: Now that the hated Jeffrey Loria regime is gone, the Miami Marlins should move back to their roots and rebrand themselves the Florida Marlins — complete with a return to their distinctive teal attire.
That's right — no more Miami Marlins. Bring the Florida Marlins back. It's what the fans want.
“Bring back teal,” they said.— Florida Marlins (@Marlins) June 2, 2018
Consider it brought. The weekend you’ve been waiting for. #Marlins25 pic.twitter.com/AnymlICFLt
June 8 through 10, the Miami Marlins will officially morph back into their former selves for a three-day celebration of the team's 25th anniversary. Out will be the flashy, rainbow-kaleidoscope Miami Marlins logo. In will be the old-school Florida Marlins uniforms complete with the classic teal caps the team wore from 1993 until 2012.
Not only will Florida Marlins uniforms return, but also 1993 ticket prices will be back. Seats in the upper deck are available this weekend for the same price as an adult general-admission ticket on Opening Day 1993: $4. Yup, this weekend, you can go to a Marlins game for less than you spend on your favorite Starbucks beverage.
Fans haven't been shy in letting the team know they'd prefer to do away with the Miami Marlins in favor of a move back to the old identity. The reaction has been so intense some have suggested the Marlins should seriously retire the Loria-era attire and name and make a permanent move back to the identity they had when the Marlins were two-time world champions.
The response to the Marlins 25th anniversary throwbacks today has been so wild. I have no real basis other than opinion here, which is that if this trend continues they should seriously consider bringing them back permanently.— Craig Mish (@CraigMish) June 3, 2018
This is a million times better than their current look. Absolutely ridiculous to change it in the first place. Miami Marlins will always be wack. Forever Florida Marlins! https://t.co/I8Tkp4ACv1— Ant J Pierre (@_BlackMagic_5) June 3, 2018
It’s insane how many sports teams downgraded their uniforms to shitty 2010s themes. This should be Miami’s permanent jersey. And call them thme Florida Marlins again. https://t.co/LgcTHs78rC— Tanner (@TWLTanner) June 3, 2018
Go back to being the "Florida" Marlins and bring back these colors and that logo. I'll be a fan again. Lost me when you switched— Michael Petrillo (@MDPetrillo) June 3, 2018
This needs to be permanent. Also change back to Florida Marlins. Also also, don’t screw over your city/fans https://t.co/TbymPLAHt2— Thomas Shults (@t_shults89) June 2, 2018
These unis are so nice. Jeter needs to make these the default threads again. Plus Florida Marlins sounds so much better than Miami Marlins. https://t.co/llOBIgWCXS— Ian Cruickshank (@iccruickshank69) June 2, 2018
Though going back to being the Florida Marlins only seven years after rebranding as the Miami Marlins might seem insane, Derek Jeter should seriously consider it. Jeter has made it abundantly clear that his front office is open to walking away from anything and everything Loria and the old ownership did. Jeter is taking people to court to get rid of the home-run sculpture in center field, so he probably also hates the Marlins' absurd uniforms and color scheme.
After all, Jeter knows the Marlins as the team that beat his New York Yankees in the 2003 World Series. The Florida Marlins, not the Miami Marlins, pulled off that feat. It wouldn't surprise anyone if he changed the team back to the one fans fell in love with from 1993 to 2011 and walked away from since it became the loser, bad-luck Miami Marlins.
One thing is clear: The fans want their teal Fish back. And that should be enough.
