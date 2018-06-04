Everyone Wants the Miami Marlins to Go Back to Being the Florida Marlins

The Florida Marlins are back this week, but only for a handful of days. If it were up to the fans, though, the Florida Marlins would be here to stay. In fact, the fans are right: Now that the hated Jeffrey Loria regime is gone, the Miami Marlins should move back to their roots and rebrand themselves the Florida Marlins — complete with a return to their distinctive teal attire.

That's right — no more Miami Marlins. Bring the Florida Marlins back. It's what the fans want.

“Bring back teal,” they said.



Consider it brought. The weekend you’ve been waiting for. #Marlins25 pic.twitter.com/AnymlICFLt — Florida Marlins (@Marlins) June 2, 2018

June 8 through 10, the Miami Marlins will officially morph back into their former selves for a three-day celebration of the team's 25th anniversary. Out will be the flashy, rainbow-kaleidoscope Miami Marlins logo. In will be the old-school Florida Marlins uniforms complete with the classic teal caps the team wore from 1993 until 2012.