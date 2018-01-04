Family Members Say Hallandale Beach Cremated 82-Year-Old Woman Without Contacting Them

On the morning of Christmas Eve 2014, a home healthcare worker arrived for his shift to care for an 82-year-old Hallandale Beach woman. But when he entered the condo, he found Florence Wagner dead on her bed.

Hallandale Beach police say their efforts to find the woman's next-of-kin were unsuccessful: The caretaker said Wagner hadn't listed any relatives, while the home healthcare agency only had the name of a neighbor whose number ended up being disconnected. Wagner's doctor said the octogenarian hadn't written down an emergency contact, and a Bank of America manager said there was no secondary account holder or beneficiary for Wagner's safe deposit box.

With no further information or suspicion of foul play, police closed the case. Wagner's family now says they didn't find out about her death until three months later — after the city had cremated her body. Last week, exactly three years after Wagner's death, her estate sued the city of Hallandale Beach and its police department, accusing both of negligence.