Family of Man Who Died With Marlins' Jose Fernandez Needs Money for Funeral UPDATED
The family of Emilio Macias, who died in a tragic boating accident alongside 24-year-old Marlins pitching star Jose Fernandez this weekend, is asking the public for help to pay for their loved one's funeral. The family has started a GoFundMe page to collect $30,000 for funeral arrangements — as of 2:30 p.m., roughly half the goal had been raised.
"We are trying to raise money to cover the funeral expenses for Emilio Jesus Macias, an amazing son, brother, grandson, boyfriend, cousin, friend," the family wrote. "Due to this unexpected
Macias, age 27, died alongside Fernandez and a third man, 25-year-old Eduardo Rivero, sometime Saturday night. The trio had been boating in the dark near Miami Beach when their small powerboat appears to have hit a jetty, sending the three men onto the rocks and into the ocean. Members of the U.S. Coast Guard arrived to find the three men deceased around 3 a.m. Sunday morning.
Fernandez was a 24-year-old Cuban immigrant and rising pitching phenomenon. He was known for his immense talent and sweet
Macias, meanwhile, graduated from Florida International University in 2013, according to his LinkedIn profile. The profile says he became a personal banker at Wells Fargo in
Co-worker Perry Greenfield, a first vice president at Wells Fargo bank, contributed $200 to the fund just minutes after it was created.
“I will very much miss seeing you
Until his death, Macias was a client associate for the
The bank issued this statement at 3 p.m." "We're deeply saddened by the loss of our colleague Emilio Macias. He was a great friend, who immediately won our hearts with his smile, personality and willingness to always help for the success of the team. Our hearts go out to Emilio's family and friends during this very difficult time."
A co-worker,
Chuck Strouse contributed to this report.
