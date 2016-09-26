Family of Man Who Died With Marlins' Jose Fernandez Needs Money for Funeral UPDATED

The family of Emilio Macias, who died in a tragic boating accident alongside 24-year-old Marlins pitching star Jose Fernandez this weekend, is asking the public for help to pay for their loved one's funeral. The family has started a GoFundMe page to collect $30,000 for funeral arrangements — as of 2:30 p.m., roughly half the goal had been raised.

"We are trying to raise money to cover the funeral expenses for Emilio Jesus Macias, an amazing son, brother, grandson, boyfriend, cousin, friend," the family wrote. "Due to this unexpected tragedy we reach out for help to assist our family with funeral expenses. We will forever be grateful in this time of need and want to thank you all."

Macias, age 27, died alongside Fernandez and a third man, 25-year-old Eduardo Rivero, sometime Saturday night. The trio had been boating in the dark near Miami Beach when their small powerboat appears to have hit a jetty, sending the three men onto the rocks and into the ocean. Members of the U.S. Coast Guard arrived to find the three men deceased around 3 a.m. Sunday morning.

Fernandez was a 24-year-old Cuban immigrant and rising pitching phenomenon. He was known for his immense talent and sweet disposition, and was considered an early Cy Young Award contender this year. He left behind a pregnant girlfriend.

Macias, meanwhile, graduated from Florida International University in 2013, according to his LinkedIn profile. The profile says he became a personal banker at Wells Fargo in 2010 and moved up to become a registered client associate in 2012.

Co-worker Perry Greenfield, a first vice president at Wells Fargo bank, contributed $200 to the fund just minutes after it was created.

“I will very much miss seeing you everyday at the office my friend and telling you what a stud you are,” he wrote. “My deepest condolences to your entire family.

Until his death, Macias was a client associate for the bank at the Wells Fargo Center in downtown Miami, where he was at work Friday.

The bank issued this statement at 3 p.m." "We're deeply saddened by the loss of our colleague Emilio Macias. He was a great friend, who immediately won our hearts with his smile, personality and willingness to always help for the success of the team. Our hearts go out to Emilio's family and friends during this very difficult time."

A co-worker, Dilian Batista, wrote online: "Your smile will be missed at work. Although, you're not here with us physically, your spirit is."

Chuck Strouse contributed to this report.

