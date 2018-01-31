Here's How to Continue Seeing Posts from Miami New Times With Facebook's Latest Update

Mark Zuckerberg has been busy this month tweaking Facebook so its billions of users see more good local content, including the daily journalism produced right here at Miami New Times. Here are a few easy steps to make sure you're still getting the best stories, videos and slideshows from New Times in your feed, as put together by our colleague Dillon Rosenblatt out at Phoenix New Times:

1. If you don't already don't already like/follow us, make sure to do so.

2. Once you hit follow — you'll know because it will say "following" — highlight over the follow button until options appear. Click "see first" and if you want to be the first to know when we go live on Facebook, feel free to click "on" under notifications.

If you prefer to use Facebook and read our posts from mobile, here's how to do those steps from the phone.

1. Head over to the Facebook app, and hit the three vertical lines on the bottom right corner. Scroll all the way down until you see Settings.

2. Click Settings and then hit "News Feed Preferences" (seen below).

via Facebook

3. On the next screen you will see a few options to select from, choose "Prioritize who to see first." All of your Facebook friends and pages you like will appear here. Find Miami New Times and tap our red and white logo. Once you do this a blue star will appear on our logo. When you see that ...

4. Click Done on the upper right corner of the screen and voila!

Now you're ready to roll with the latest news, arts, music and food coverage from around South Florida. Gracias!

