Exhausted Miami Herald Editorial Writers Publish Five-Word Clinton Endorsement

We get it. This election has been harder to watch than the new Independence Day. It's been more stressful than the buildup to Hurricane Matthew.

And it's all been even worse as a journalist. GOP rallies have turned into group anger-management sessions directed at ink-stained scribes, actual facts have become completely irrelevant to half of the electorate, and it's now cool to wear T-shirts in favor of literally murdering reporters.

The whole experience is taking a big toll. Just look at the Miami Herald editorial page's final message of the election season, it's last chance to make the case for Hillary Clinton over Donald Trump.

In this morning's edition, the writers could manage to peck out only five words on their laptops before collapsing in a depressed heap in Doral.

Sad!

photo by Tim Elfrink

Cancel the traditional mass pizza order to the Herald newsroom tonight. These people need Xanax.

Look what you've done already, Donald Trump, you monster.

