menu

Exhausted Miami Herald Editorial Writers Publish Five-Word Clinton Endorsement


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Exhausted Miami Herald Editorial Writers Publish Five-Word Clinton Endorsement

Tuesday, November 8, 2016 at 8:30 a.m.
By Tim Elfrink
This election has taken a toll on us all.
This election has taken a toll on us all.
photos: Asia Society via Flickr CC/ Gage Skidmore via Flickr CC
A A

We get it. This election has been harder to watch than the new Independence Day. It's been more stressful than the buildup to Hurricane Matthew.  

And it's all been even worse as a journalist. GOP rallies have turned into group anger-management sessions directed at ink-stained scribes, actual facts have become completely irrelevant to half of the electorate, and it's now cool to wear T-shirts in favor of literally murdering reporters.

The whole experience is taking a big toll. Just look at the Miami Herald editorial page's final message of the election season, it's last chance to make the case for Hillary Clinton over Donald Trump.

In this morning's edition, the writers could manage to peck out only five words on their laptops before collapsing in a depressed heap in Doral.

Sad!

Exhausted Miami Herald Editorial Writers Publish Five-Word Clinton Endorsement
photo by Tim Elfrink

Upcoming Events

Cancel the traditional mass pizza order to the Herald newsroom tonight. These people need Xanax.

Look what you've done already, Donald Trump, you monster.

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Popular Stories

Sponsor Content

©2016 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >